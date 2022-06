BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A series of blown red lights and crashes lead to the death of one driver in Bloomington early Friday morning, police announced. At approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday morning, Bloomington police officers saw a car run two red lights along Market Street. Following these two incidents, the car in question had a minor crash with another vehicle which was stopped at the stop sign. The driver whose car was hit was not injured.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO