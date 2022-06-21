ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse woman faces arson, other charges for May house fire

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A 23-year-old La Crosse woman facing arson and second-degree recklessly endangering safety charges appeared in court Tuesday.

Brianna Lawrence allegedly started a fire May 3 at 1917 Prospect St. that caused an estimation of more than $70,000 in damage to the property, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators believe the fire started in a basement bedroom and that the blaze originated from a mattress that was lit on fire.

Lawrence told investigators the house had electrical and furnace issues, according to the criminal complaint, however, investigators believe the source of the fire was an open flame carried away from the scene.

Lawrence, who appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court, faces six counts, including two counts of arson, three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony criminal damage to property. She is held on a $5,000 signature bond.

