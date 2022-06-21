ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion bill, confederate holiday removal signed by Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill that would make doctors who perform abortions subject to prison terms of one to 10 years — a measure that would take effect when and if the 1973 Supreme Court decision establishing abortion rights is...

