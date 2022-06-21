ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the end of an era as Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Gronkowski called it a career after 11 seasons, nine with the New England Patriots and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The legendary tight end's entire Patriots tenure was spent with Tom...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy

After plenty of rumors and speculation regarding his future in the NFL, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski opted to call it a career last week. Gronkowski’s second season with the Buccaneers came to an end following the team’s playoff exit against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. While there […] The post Bruce Arians shares strong words on former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski’s legacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

If Deshaun Watson is suspended for the full year, who’ll play quarterback for the Browns?

But for the fact that the Browns haven’t burned but obliterated their bridge with Baker Mayfield, they’d have a quick and easy replacement for Deshaun Watson, if he’s suspended for all of 2022. However, the Browns have managed to completely alienate Mayfield, who surely won’t be inclined to return to the team as the one-year placeholder while Watson in’t available.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Deebo hasn't rescinded trade request from 49ers

Deebo Samuel reportedly still wants out. On Sunday's episode of "SportsCenter," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing sources, that a trade request from the 49ers remains on the table from the star receiver's camp. "I'm told status quo is really when he reported to minicamp; that's the last piece of news...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

JD Davison has fired up reaction to Celtics drafting him in Round 2

The Boston Celtics finally made a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft late Thursday night when they selected Alabama point guard JD Davison at No. 53 overall in the second round. Davison is an athletic guard who averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 33 games for the Crimson Tide last season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The New England Patriots
NBC Sports

Crawford makes rare IL trip, Giants call up Mercedes

SAN FRANCISCO -- Given how bad the collision at the plate looked on Tuesday night in Atlanta, it was pretty incredible that the Giants had Brandon Crawford back in the lineup when they returned home Friday. Two days later, they reconsidered. Crawford was placed on the IL on Sunday with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy