Gotham Knights Features a Larger Version of Gotham City Than Batman: Arkham Knight

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWB Games Montreal has confirmed that the version of Gotham City that will be seen in the upcoming game Gotham Knights will be larger than what was found in Batman: Arkham Knight. At this point in time, Arkham Knight's take on Gotham is the largest that we have ever seen appear...

comicbook.com

