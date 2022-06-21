ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Family and friends honored a Bedford County-native Senior Airman who was killed in a car crash last week

Devin McDonald, the 25-year-old Senior Airman and Bedford County-native died in a car crash last week in South Carolina. He returned home Friday night, brought to Bedford County where he was honored by family and friends.

McDonald arrived in Pittsburgh and was escorted through all the Pennsylvania Turnpike by police, firemen, and the U.S. Military. His funeral service happened last Monday (20) at 11 am at the Weyant United Methodist Church in Osterburg.

Before enlisting with the U.S. Air Force in 2016, he graduated from Chestnut Ridge High School (2015) and will be remembered by family and friends as the most loyal person. "If we needed to call him because he was down there, he would drop everything just to call us and make sure we were ok. He'd give the shirt off his back to anybody", said his sister, Marlee McDonald.

