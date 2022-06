ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of attempted murder fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read was found dead in Florida two weeks later. Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, 36, was convicted after a jury trial of one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Violent Felony, before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Friday afternoon.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO