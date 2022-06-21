ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KCK police identify Independence teen killed in weekend shooting

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rIXy_0gHgd07O00

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included the wrong age for the shooting victim after the KCK Police Department released an incorrect birthdate. FOX4 has updated the story.

—–

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police say an Independence teen was killed over the weekend in a shooting .

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 8th Street.

When police arrived, they found the teen inside a residence with injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died hours later.

The woman has since been identified as 17-year-old Avion Walton of Independence, Missouri.

Man says U-Haul with belongings, mother’s ashes stolen from KCK hotel parking lot

KCK police previously said one person was in custody, but prosecutors have not announced any charges.

The department’s Major Case Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

