BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington hit 90 degrees on Saturday, the first time so far this year. We’ll likely do it again today. It will be mostly sunny and hot today, but only slightly more humid, as it’s now looking to be less humid than expected. That said, you’ll want to take it easy if you have outdoor plans. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will then start to move in tonight, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Showers will continue Monday, before ending west to east during the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO