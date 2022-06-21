Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Tuesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is "bracing for a suspension of at least six games," reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Kamara will face felony battery charges for an incident that occurred in February, but the NFL typically waits to hand down their own discipline until the criminal process has concluded, so it remains to be seen when the suspension will actually be enacted. Mark Ingram figures to be the primary beneficiary if Kamara misses time, but a Kamara suspension would open up more work for the entire backfield. Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones, and undrafted rookie Abram Smith are currently on the depth chart, but only two of them are expected to make the final 53-man roster.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO