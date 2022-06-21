ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against...

Max Stassi sent to Angels' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi will rest on Saturday night after Kurt Suzuki was chosen as Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 97 batted balls this season, Stassi has accounted for a 11.3% barrel...
Brandon Belt sent to Giants' bench on Saturday evening

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Cincinnati Reds. Belt will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was moved to first base, Joc Pederson was shifted to left field, and Mike Yastrzemski was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 83...
Red Sox' Bobby Dalbec sitting versus Guardians Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not include Bobby Dalbec in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dalbec will sit out Sunday's game while Franchy Cordero takes over at first base and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale. Dalbec's 2022 hasn't quite gone as planned, with the...
Ronald Acuna Jr. not in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuna is being replaced in right field by Adam Duvall versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 196 plate appearances this season, Acuna has a .281 batting average with an .828 OPS, 7...
Jeimer Candelario not in Tigers' Sunday lineup

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Candelario is being replaced at third base by Harold Castro versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 211 plate appearances this season, Candelario has a .187 batting average with a .550 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Max Muncy left on Dodgers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Muncy will sit on Saturday night after Justin Turner was positioned at third base, Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was named their starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant...
Spencer Torkelson not in Tigers' lineup Saturday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. in 231 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Phillies starting Yairo Munoz at second base on Saturday night

Philadelphia Phillies utility-man Yairo Munoz is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Munoz will operate second base after Bryson Stott was left on the bench versus San Diego's lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Munoz to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Saints' Alvin Kamara anticipating 6-game suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is "bracing for a suspension of at least six games," reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Kamara will face felony battery charges for an incident that occurred in February, but the NFL typically waits to hand down their own discipline until the criminal process has concluded, so it remains to be seen when the suspension will actually be enacted. Mark Ingram figures to be the primary beneficiary if Kamara misses time, but a Kamara suspension would open up more work for the entire backfield. Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones, and undrafted rookie Abram Smith are currently on the depth chart, but only two of them are expected to make the final 53-man roster.
Jonathan Schoop sitting Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Schoop is being replaced at second base by Kody Clemens versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 270 plate appearances this season, Schoop has a .195 batting average with a .549 OPS,...
Phillies' Bryce Harper out with fractured thumb

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (thumb) is expected to miss an extended period of time. Harper suffered a fractured thumb after being struck by a pitch in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. He is expected to miss an extended period of time. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup in right field on Sunday in his place and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres.
Max Stassi starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 167 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .224 batting average with...
Tucker Barnhart sitting Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 153 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .217 batting average with a .513 OPS,...
Kody Clemens in lineup Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clemens is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 36 plate appearances this season, Clemens has a .125 batting average with a .351 OPS,...
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 13

With the 2022 baseball season getting to the midpoint, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long formats. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
Dodgers' Austin Barnes riding pine Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not include Austin Barnes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Barnes will sit out Sunday's game as Will Smith takes over at catcher. Justin Turner will fill the designated hitter position while Max Muncy steps in at third base and bats fourth.
Jace Peterson not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peterson is being replaced at third base by Mike Brosseau versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 188 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .229 batting average with a .714 OPS, 6...
Titans' Derrick Henry (foot) "looked terrific" in spring practices

The Athletic's Joe Rexrode reported that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) "looked terrific running around with his teammates" in spring practices. Henry's 2021 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery, but the star running back was able to make a surprising return for the Titans' post-season loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While he did not appear to be fully healthy in that game back in January, the 28-year-old seems to now be fully healthy heading into the 2022 season.
Tommy La Stella sitting for San Francisco Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Tommy La Stella in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. La Stella will sit out Sunday's game while Brandon Belt starts at first base and bats sixth against the Reds. Darin Ruf will move from first base to designated hitter.
Daniel Vogelbach not in Pirates' Sunday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vogelbach is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryan Reynolds versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 205 plate appearances this season, Vogelbach has a .211 batting average with a .697 OPS, 8 runs,...
