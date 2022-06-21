‘A beloved presence’: Local Market Basket employee retires after 27 years on the job

(Market Basket)

LOWELL, Mass. — A beloved local Market Basket employee is ready to hang up the nametag after nearly three decades of service.

Philip Donahue, who has Down syndrome, has worked at stores in Lowell and Tewksbury for 27 years. Tuesday was his last day of work, and Market Basket threw him a big retirement party to honor his years of service.

“He was a beloved presence at his store,” said a company spokesperson and thousands of people shared this sentiment. On Market Basket’s Facebook page, customers and former employees alike thanked Philip for his friendliness and professionalism.

One shopper wrote, “The Market Basket community certainly won’t be the same without him!”

In his free time, Donahue loves to watch old movies, wrestling on TV, and anything to do with Harry Potter. He also loves to spend time cleaning his room and arranging and rearranging things.

Donahue is a member of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Donahue was a person living with Autism.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group