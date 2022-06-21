Raleigh votes for new ‘dangerous wild animal’ rules a year after zebra cobra escape

Raleigh leaders have voted for new rules outlawing “dangerous wild animals” nearly one year after a venomous zebra cobra escaped a northwest Raleigh home.

The final ordinance will come back to the Raleigh City Council for a final vote on July 5 with the ban going into effect 60 days after the ordinance is adopted.

The ban applies to “inherently dangerous” animals that don’t generally live with humans and specifically include: lions, tigers, wolves, non-human primates, medically significant venomous snakes and crocodilians.

The rules ban new pet owners from owning “dangerous wild animals” within city limits but current pet owners are grandfathered in as long as the animals are registered under the new rules. Registration would begin July 1, 2023.

The new rules were approved 5-3 with Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Council members Nicole Stewart and Stormie Forte voting against.

Council David Knight began pushing for new rules after the zebra cobra spotted in northwest Raleigh in the summer of 2021 and sent law enforcement on a two-day search before the snake was captured. The escaped snake was one of several found kept in the home of Christopher Gifford, who failed to report the cobra was missing back in November 2020. The zebra cobra is able to spit venom from several feet away and caused a frenzy of local and global media attention. Gifford plead guilty in August 2021.

Neighbors who lived near where the snake was loose were ‘traumatized,” he said. And while others may have laughed it could have been worse, he said.

“It seemed a bit surreal to us,” Knight said. “And it did get some laughs along the way. Like ‘Could this really be happening in Raleigh?’ But it wouldn’t have been a laughing matter if one of our first responders who dealt with this or an innocent bystander would have been bitten or spit on by the snake.”

There was never any “real harm” for residents from the snake, said Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart. It was a “perceived threat,” she said.

“There was never any real threat,” Stewart said. “And I want folks to understand that. There’s a lot of things we’re afraid of. And many of them we shouldn’t be afraid of. There’s a lot of things going on in our city right now that need our attention. And I do not think this is one of them.”

The zebra cobra spotted on Sandringham Drive in northwest Raleigh. Raleigh Police Department

The new animal rules

The new rules include a $500 fine per animal. The new rules do not apply to accredited zoos, scientific research laboratories, veterinarians, education or scientific institutions or wildlife rehabilitators.

People who already own animals deemed “dangerous and wild” would be grandfathered in as long as they comply with the ordinance, including registering the pet.

After a year of debate, the city reviewed four options that ranged from outright banning the animals regardless of how long a person had owned the animal to allowing the animals as long as they are registered.

The original rules would have banned animals that ranged from tigers, monkeys and alligators to ducks and squirrels. And the original rules seemed to ban uncommon pets like sugar gliders, ferrets and most reptiles, prompting concern from local and national groups like the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers .

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify that a second vote will be needed to finalize the ordinance.