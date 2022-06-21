Johnstown man who failed to register as sex offender sentenced

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A former resident of Johnstown was sentenced in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender.

Andrew Gere, 52, of 111 Poplar Street in Johnstown, was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. His sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

From Feb. 2 to July 20 of 2021, Gere traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully failed to register and update a registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to information presented to the court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Chung commended the U.S. Marshals Service for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Gere.

