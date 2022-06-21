ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown man who failed to register as sex offender sentenced

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWGBj_0gHgbW6Z00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A former resident of Johnstown was sentenced in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender.

Andrew Gere, 52, of 111 Poplar Street in Johnstown, was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. His sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

From Feb. 2 to July 20 of 2021, Gere traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully failed to register and update a registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to information presented to the court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

LATEST CRIME:

Chung commended the U.S. Marshals Service for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Gere.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A total of 93 drivers were stopped by state police in Blair County who were conducting their sobriety checkpoint overnight Friday into Saturday morning. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police had a sobriety checkpoint stationed in the area of Route 22 and Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township, according […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman hid in closet to avoid drug charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman, who police said hid in a closet after they went to a home on 2nd Avenue to serve felony drug warrants, is now behind bars. Officers arrived at 28-year-old Destiny Gardner’s residence on June 6 at about 9 p.m. to serve the felony drug warrants, according to the according […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man jailed over garden hose fight, police report

An argument over a garden hose landed an Altoona man in jail after police say he forced his way into a home on 18th Street.  It was about 6 p.m. on Thursday when 41-year-old Jason Highett showed up at a home on the 2000 block of 18th Street and tried to get the resident to come out and […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Boswell man sentenced for having 500 grams of meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man was sentenced after pleading guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 31-year-old Michael Knisely will face 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, from on […]
BOSWELL, PA
WTAJ

Tools, fireworks stolen in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a theft of tools and fireworks from a trailer. The victim reported to the police that a large number of tools were stolen after the lock had been cut from his trailer. The thieves also managed to damage the trailer, according to the police report. The tools […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Guns#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Road closure to take place on US 119 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced there will be a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing. Starting July 15, Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing until July 18, which means that Hampton Avenue will be closed between […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Road reopened in Bedford County from downed tree

UPDATE: At 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the road reopened. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A downed tree has closed a section of Business 220 in Bedford County. According to 511 Pa., there was a report of a tree down around 9:40 p.m. on Business 220, also known as Richard Street and Penn Road, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Kids enjoy little league home run derby put together by Altoona police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department helped kids live their baseball dreams on Thursday by putting together a home run derby. The home run derby consisted of little league teams from the area that gathered at PNG Stadium, the home of the Altoona Curve. Sergeant Matt Plummer from the Altoona Police Department said that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County approves pay stipend for employees

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Salary Board approved new incentives Wednesday morning to help with staff retention. In a special meeting, the board approved a one-time stipend for a majority of full and part-time employees to help with the financial concerns involved with the inflation and the staffing shortages. The resolution proposed […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County airport holds community day event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A community event in Clearfield County was held Saturday to raise awareness for the airport. The first-ever 2022 Clearfield airport community day’s main goal was to showcase the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport to the public. The day started at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and the event ended at 3 p.m. Families […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Old Bedford Village celebrating Wild West Weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Old Bedford Village is hosting one of its most popular events this weekend. The annual Wild West Weekend is coming up on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, merchandise, horses and reenactments with actors dressed as cowboys and cowgirls. There’s also an interactive event where […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy