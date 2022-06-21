Man sentenced to over 19 years in prison in 2018 fatal Overland Park hit-and-run

A man was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for killing two men during a hit-and-run in Overland Park in 2018.

The move came after Johnson County Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan elected to break a plea deal taken by Bradley Woodworth.

Woodworth, 47, was charged in 2018 with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Matthew Bloskey and Samuel Siebuhr both died following the impact of the crash.

On Monday, KSHB 41 News spoke with Bloskey's family who was upset with a plea deal that Woodworth cut.

As part of the plea deal, the Johnson County District Attorney's office called for Woodworth to be sentenced to 10 years.

However, Bloskey's family believed this wasn't enough.

An expert told KSHB 41 News it's rare for a judge to break a plea deal.

Jeff Bloskey, Matthew's father, said he was pleased with the judge's decision.

“We were pleased that the judge agreed to run the sentences consecutively instead of concurrently and deviated from the original plea agreement," Jeff Bloskey said. "In the final analysis, it doesn’t bring our son back, but hopefully it makes our community safer and sets a precedent for other people who may considers acting as foolishly as the defendant did.”

Through an attorney, the family of Siebuhr told KSHB 41 News they're grateful for the outcome of the sentence.

They also said they're "glad that justice has FINALLY been served after almost four years."

Bed Cadenas, a good friend of Matthew's, testified on Tuesday and said he really wanted to speak on the impact he left.

“I just wanted to get my message across about how much Matthew impacted all of our lives," Cadenas said. "Not only myself, but the whole community, and you can see by the amount of people that showed up and spoke today.”

