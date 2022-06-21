Bonnie Pelzer, 88, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Estherville

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Iowa Project Brewing Company is throwing a community celebration in downtown Spencer to commemorate their second anniversary. Co-Owner and head brew Nick Applegate looked back over the first two years with KICD’s George Bower. The Iowa Project has kid’s activities. local vendors, and music...
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sheldon teen was taken to the hospital after a mishap near Rock Valley late Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:00 Friday morning, deputies were called to respond to an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in a field, one mile east of Rock Valley.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Federated Garden Club of Clay County is bringing back the Garden tour from 5:30 to 8 Friday night. Sharan Erick says new members are ALWAYS welcome – even if you’ve never gardened before. The Clay County Federated Garden Club is also in charge...
O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
(Superior, IA) — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hawkins says the lake has “a history of real high turbidity, which means lots of stuff in the water, like algae and sediment — it has a large watershed.” The project began seven years ago during extremely wet conditions and will conclude during a drought. Hawkins says they were finally able to get the levels low enough to kill all the carp in the lake and reset the fishery in late 2020. Little Swan Lake covers 371 acres and is near the small town of Superior.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Independence Day is right around the corner which of course is a popular time to use fireworks and that has the Spencer Police Department reminding the public of the rules when it comes to the devices. Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News there can be...
Sheldon, Iowa — A semi trailer hauling feed was damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. The Sheldon Fire Department was called out to the corner of 330th Street and Nettle Avenue shorty before 5:30 Saturday morning, to the report of a feed truck on fire. According to Sheldon...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Rock Rapids on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Michael Shawn Cain stemmed from a welfare check conducted on a male who was stumbling as he was walking on the sidewalk near Sunshine Foods in Rock Rapids the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Pocahontas County woman was arrested earlier this week on assault and burglary charges following an incident in Laurens. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street on Wednesday to a report of an assault having taken place with further investigation leading officers to Melissa Wilson as the suspect.
ORANGE CITY—A 13-year-old Orange City male was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest stemmed from a report of juveniles throwing rocks at a parked unattended camper in a parking lot by Industrial Bypass Road in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ASHTON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Osceola County warrants for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Rian Christopher Dale Engelkes stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet...
LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who pleaded guilty in the case of a 2020 murder in Lake Park, Iowa, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Justice Berntson, 25, appeared in Dickinson County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Angel Bastman, 25, in December 2020. Berntson pleaded guilty to attempt […]
SHELDON—A 43-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of David John Merley stemmed from an incident at a residence on the 300 block of Second Avenue, according to the...
Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […]
The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ORANGE CITY—A 16-year-old Orange City female was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The arrest stemmed from the juvenile female calling 911 in Cherokee County and admitting she had cut off her probation ankle bracelet and stolen a car in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
SHELDON—A 23-year-old former Sheldon woman was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday, June 16, on O’Brien County warrants for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court for failure to appear. The arrest of Macaela Morgan King of Ayrshire stemmed...
A Bricelyn man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-90. John William Brooks, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5 p.m. in Blue Earth City Township. A state patrol crash report says Brooks was eastbound in a 1978 Chevy Nova...
Realtor.com recently compiled a list of the top 10 small towns in the entire U.S. and one, well-known Iowa town cracked the top 5. If you've ever been to this town, you won't be surprised seeing it on this list, as it has a little bit of everything. Which Iowa...
Comments / 0