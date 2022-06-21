ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady posts emotional statement to Rob Gronkowski after retirement news

By Amy Kaplan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady posts emotional statement to Rob Gronkowski after retirement announcement. Rob Gronkowski is retiring from football (again) but this time it’s probably going to stick. The eternal sidekick of NFL GOAT Tom Brady retired once before and then un-retired when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski joined Brady...

Comments / 10

terri bell
5d ago

I will definitely miss watching you Gronk!!! I wish you nothing but the best in your retirement 👍😊💕

james mikulich
5d ago

Tom Brady knew exactly what it took to get the very best from each player . Gronk was definitely no exception. He did it in his own unique manner. Tom was blessed to have a line and a Magic crew of Blessed hands to pull in those riveting tosses. Gronk, You can now get Married And Settle down. Possibly in Tampa?? Just like your college in term paper.

76ers might have the worst plan to lure free agents

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to entice free agents to join them this summer with the draw of playing for Doc Rivers. If the 76ers want to compete for titles, they need to hit the free agent market and surround Joel Embiid and James Harden with some heavy hitters. How...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
