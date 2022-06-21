Sinton baseball LF Kaden McCoy voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Sinton baseball left fielder Kaden McCoy for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for June 6-12!

The junior hit a two-run triple during Sinton's seven-run inning to help the Pirates claim the 4A state title with a 9-0 win over Argyle. The victory also marks Sinton’s fourth baseball state championship in school history and their 31st consecutive win on the season.

McCoy ran away with this week's honor, receiving 68.91% of the vote.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for June 6-12 :

BASEBALL

Owen Proksch, Southlake Carroll: The Duke signee had a clutch two-run single that sparked the Dragons' comeback win over San Antonio Reagan to claim the 6A baseball state championship.

Jacob Hadden, Georgetown: Hadden tossed a complete-game, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out four to lead the Eagles to their first baseball state title in school history with a 2-1 win over Friendswood in the 5A state title game.

Blake Watters, London: Watters, the MVP of the 3A state championship game, went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles, a pair of sacrifice flies, a run scored and a game-high five RBIs to lead London to a 16-13 come-from-behind win over Brock for the 3A state title. The Eagles’ and Pirates’ 29 combined runs also represents the highest-scoring UIL State Tournament game in Texas high school baseball history.

Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills: Ewing, the MVP of the 2A state title game, struck out six and yielded three singles and a pair of runs through five innings pitched to lead Valley Mills to a 4-2 victory over Shiner to claim the 2A state championship.

Ryan Hendry, D'Hanis: The senior pitcher and 1A MVP tossed a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts and only allowed three hits to lead D'Hanis to a 4-0 win over Nazareth to secure the 1A state title.

Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll: The LSU commit threw a complete-game - including a perfect game heading into the fifth inning - with 13 strikeouts and no walks, and only allowed five hits in the Dragons’ 6-1 win over Fort Bend Ridge Point in the 6A state semifinals.

Kade Budd, London: Budd, a senior left-hander, threw a complete-game gem with eight strikeouts, only allowing six hits and one earned run in London's 4-1 win over Gunter in the 3A state semifinals.

Aidan Coleman, San Antonio Reagan: The Pittsburgh commit threw a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts to lead the Rattlers to a 6-0 state semifinals victory over defending 6A state champion Rockwall Heath.

Blake Mitchell, Sinton: The LSU signee pitched a complete-game shutout and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate to lift Sinton to a 9-0 victory over Celina in the 4A state semifinals.