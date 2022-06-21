ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Crews battling field fire in Mt. Juliet

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters in Mt. Juliet are on scene of a field fire stretching about five acres.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department says the fire is in the area between Providence Parkway and Central Pike near Mt. Juliet Road.

Mt. Juliet Police say firefighters were able to contain the fire, but crews are still on scene making sure all hotspots are extinguished.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews continue their work.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

