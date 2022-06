Few people get the opportunity to be a part of something as remarkable as the publication you’re reading right now. I’ve had the great privilege of being a part of the Shore Publishing/Zip06.com story for the past 22 years, starting as a reporter for one of four bi-weekly papers and now as editor of seven weekly titles, a regional website, and more than a dozen magazines. This issue marks the end of my chapter with the company.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO