Midland area students named to Trine University honors lists
Trine University recently announced the names of students who made the dean's and president's lists for the spring 2022 term. Alyssa Argyle, of...www.ourmidland.com
Trine University recently announced the names of students who made the dean's and president's lists for the spring 2022 term. Alyssa Argyle, of...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0