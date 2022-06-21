ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland area students named to Trine University honors lists

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Trine University recently announced the names of students who made the dean's and president's lists for the spring 2022 term. Alyssa Argyle, of...

SVSU-Wildfire partnership brings financial services, scholarships

Saginaw Valley State University has named Wildfire Credit Union as its financial services partner. Under the 10-year agreement, Wildfire will commit $100,000 in scholarships each year, an on-campus presence including ATMs, a mini-grant program to support SVSU student organizations, financial literacy education, and continued support of SVSU Athletics.
Midland's Crowder makes Olivet dean's list

Cameron Crowder of Midland was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Midland's Moneypenny receives academic honors

Hiram College is pleased to announce that Aidan Moneypenny of Midland was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Moneypenny was also inducted into Hiram's Alpha Society at the 2022 Honor's Convocation, where Hiram recognized students of outstanding achievement.
Patrice promotes open dialog and productive conversations

On any given day you might find Erin Patrice at Live Oak Coffee Shop where she spends time meeting with people, working on her computer or just unwinding from a busy day. In 2020, she started a nonprofit called Breaking Bread Village. "I started Breaking Bread Village as a safe space for conversation," she said. "At the time many things were going on - the presidency, social justice issues, the pandemic; people were not listening to each other."
Throwback: Snapshots of past 4-H events

Scott Acker of Coleman parades his reserve grand champion Hereford around the ring. August 1980 (Daily News file photo) Midland County has had a 4-H program for at least 87 years. The local program is part of Michigan 4-H, the largest youth development organization in the state. Each year, more than 200,000 young people explore what interests and excites them.
Parent's Corner — June 25, 2022

Walkers participate in a Walk Midland event Thursday, July 30, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. Walks are schedule each day of the week, except for Saturday, at varying locations, through Wednesday, Aug. 5. More information can be found at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))
More than 450 international STEM leaders gather in Bay City

The International Chief Science Officers program estimates around 1,800 Chief Science Officers from middle and high schools across the globe, who advocate for STEM in their communities. The convening serves as an opportunity to underscore the critical role of the STEM Learning Ecosystems in the effort to improve STEM opportunities for all.
Gladwin Pride March establishes tradition for LGBTQ+ celebration

The group met at a pavilion inside Gladwin City Park and then lined up for a march displaying solidarity, including signs with "Love Your Neighbor," through Downtown Gladwin. With plans to organize a third annual event, the group and attendees have faced opposition in organizing from hateful comments on Facebook to a few middle fingers pointed towards marchers.
