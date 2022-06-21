Midland area students named to Trine University honors lists

On any given day you might find Erin Patrice at Live Oak Coffee Shop where she spends time meeting with people, working on her computer or just unwinding from a busy day. In 2020, she started a nonprofit called Breaking Bread Village. "I started Breaking Bread Village as a safe space for conversation," she said. "At the time many things were going on - the presidency, social justice issues, the pandemic; people were not listening to each other."

MIDLAND, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO