An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO