Kearney, NE

1970 Mustang Boss 429 Auctions For Big Money

By Steven Symes
 5 days ago
And this didn’t take place at some high-end auction house event, either…

When we first head a Grabber Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 sold for an eye-watering $442,000 we immediately started wondering which big auction house scored such a sale. After all, even for a 429 Boss that’s a hefty chunk of change. Then we found out the auction wasn’t done by anyone big, at least not in the automotive sphere, because Big Iron hosted the event.

If you don’t know, Big Iron does a lot of farm equipment, livestock, and farmland auctions. Considering the auction in question was recently held at the Buffalo County Fairground in Kearney, Nebraska it all seems fitting, especially since the vehicles auctioned off were barn find muscle cars.

The ’70 429 Boss Mustang in question apparently sat in a shed for almost 50 years, collecting that good ol’ Nebraska farm dust. It along with 16 other rare cars were auctioned off, all of them collected by the late “Butch” Siebenaler of Sumner. The man reportedly was quite the gearhead, using his spare time to find and restore rare vehicles. After he died of a heart attack last year, family arranged through the help of Big Iron to get them to people who would appreciate the cars for what they are.

For LeRoy Johnson, buying the 429 Boss is a dream come true. He and his wife Amy eagerly loaded it onto their trailer as he told a local journalist of his plans to take the pony car on the highway to “see what it does.” Instead of the Mustang being sold to an investor who would just park it in a secured storage facility, maybe look at it once a year, and that’s it, the classic Ford has gone to someone who will really enjoy what he has.

Source: News Channel 21

Motorious

Camaro Hits Fishing Charter Business, Loses

The running joke is that Mustangs are naturally attracted to crowds of people, but it’s not like the Camaro’s image is completely untarnished. We’ve covered quite a few incidents of the Chevy muscle car being crashed into inanimate objects like a pond or a traffic control box. Here’s another one, a Camaro which face-planted into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
FALMOUTH, MA
Motorious

Tennessee Man Mad At MAACO Paint Job Fail

Paint is a huge deal to automotive enthusiasts, who will argue to no end about the topic. We’re on the opinion that if you have a nice classic car and you want immaculate paint and bodywork done, you’ll need to shell out some serious money if you don’t have the know-how and tools to do it yourself. A prime example of this unfortunate truth comes via a man in Tennessee who’s hopping mad about the quality of the paint MAACO applied to his 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood.
TENNESSEE STATE
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Special Edition Goes To The Dark Side

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying

While car safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city’s infrastructure can play a part as well. Most of us have taken an unexpected swerve to miss a gaping pothole or a fallen tree. Stop signs and speed bumps are also essential to keep cars at a safe speed in residential areas. Of course, some drivers … The post Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Pristine Ferrari F40 Gets Ruined At Event

To many, classic Ferraris are considered works of art, and every time one gets destroyed it is the equivalent of a Picasso or Monet being set on fire. This video of a Ferrari F40 crashing in the Swiss Alps is a tragedy that is only bested by Romeo, Juliet, and Hamlet, so we wish we could live in a world free from Ferrari F40 abuse. The heartbreaking accident took place at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen hill climb race in Switzerland as part of Ferrari's global 75th birthday celebration, and according to local reports, the driver and spectators were not injured. The same can't be said for the Ferrari F40 supercar.
CARS
Motorious

ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

