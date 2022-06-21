ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckean County, PA

Bid Accepted for McKean Courthouse Restoration

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 5 days ago

The McKean County commissioners have accepted a bid for restoring the masonry on...

wesb.com

abc23.com

Clearfield County Jail in the Spotlight

The Clearfield County Jail has been in the spotlight in recent weeks and not in a good way. Donald White and Robert Miller escaped from the Clearfield County Jail 3 weeks ago, and then all Dayside Correctional Officers at the Prison called out of work in unison twice last week, forcing the Facility into lockdown both times.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Accused of Theft

A Bradford man is facing charges after allegedly switching barcodes on products at the Foster Township Walmart. Court filings say that on ten separate occasions between March 26 and May 24, 69-year-old Paul J. Berg switched barcodes on high-priced items with those on lower priced items. He is also accused of returning some items for the inflated prices.
BRADFORD, PA
County
Mckean County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mckean County, PA
Government
wesb.com

K9 Tracking Officers Train in Bradford Township

Five K9 Tracking officers underwent training with the McKean County Detectives’ Bureau and the District Attorney’s office in Bradford Township today. K9’s Roxy, Dixie, Dutchess, Izzy, and Hank, along with their handlers Rod Johnson, Ruth Johnson, Jay Prosser, and Jackie Peterson, practiced tracking volunteers who were pretending to have gone missing. The dogs and handlers undergo training throughout the year.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office investigating Hanover fire

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning. The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Heavily Damage Vacant House in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments spent over three hours battling a blaze at a vacant house in Forestville on Saturday. Forestville Fire responded to the 2 1/2-story building at 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM and were later assisted by crews from Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center, Irving, Sheridan, Cassadaga, South Dayton, Perrysburg and the Seneca Nation. According to Forestville Fire, crews made an aggressive attack on the flames, but then a defensive attack ensued after fire conditions were too bad for them to continue. After an extended time battling the blaze from outside the house, firefighters went back inside to get the hot spots. Silver Creek Fire reports that the house is a total loss. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which is now under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team. County Emergency Services and NYSEG were also on scene.
FORESTVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Work on 219 Bradford Bypass Starts Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary. Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Two Area Cadets Graduate from Police Academy

Two area residents have graduated from the Police Academy and will soon be joining the force. Chief Mike Ward attended the ceremony at MercyHurst University Act 120 Police Academy, when cadets Tyler Blair and Shawn LaBadie were among those graduating from the academy, and handed the two cadets their certificates.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Kill Buck Man Charged in Olean Burglary

A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Frewsburg man injured after motorcycle hits animal

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle hit an animal on Frew Run Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Robert Lingenfelter was reportedly taken to UPMC by Frewsburg Fire for treatment of his injuries. Per the Sheriff’s office, Lingenfelter lost […]
FREWSBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Obituary: Martin Henneman

Martin K. “Marty” Henneman, 54, of Bradford, passed away Sunday (June 19, 2022). Born July 21, 1967, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Robert W. Henneman and Mary Lou Grube Henneman, who survives him in Wellsboro. Marty was a 1985 graduate of Wellsboro High School....
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JCC Announces Adjusted COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for 2022-2023

Jamestown Community College, in accordance with the State University of New York, will continue to require incoming and returning students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to register for on-campus classes for the fall 2022 semester. A booster is strongly encouraged but not required. Students taking online coursework only, who have no plans to participate in any on-campus activities or interactions, are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
wordpress.com

Police Execute Search Warrant at 111 Lord St

On June 22, 2022, members of Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol and SRT, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team accompanied by several investigators, along with Jamestown Police Metro Drug Task Force, conducted a Search warrant at 111 Lord Street in the City of Dunkirk. Within the residence, officers located $1503.00 in US Currency, a loaded semiautomatic Bersa Thunder .380 pistol, 700 bindles containing approximately 72.2 grams of Fentanyl packaged for individual street level sale, 24.9 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 7.49 grams of crack cocaine also packaged for individual street level sale, along drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging and scales. Neither of the individuals located within the residence are capable of possessing a pistol in NYS.
DUNKIRK, NY

