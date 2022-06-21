Bid Accepted for McKean Courthouse Restoration

On June 22, 2022, members of Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol and SRT, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team accompanied by several investigators, along with Jamestown Police Metro Drug Task Force, conducted a Search warrant at 111 Lord Street in the City of Dunkirk. Within the residence, officers located $1503.00 in US Currency, a loaded semiautomatic Bersa Thunder .380 pistol, 700 bindles containing approximately 72.2 grams of Fentanyl packaged for individual street level sale, 24.9 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 7.49 grams of crack cocaine also packaged for individual street level sale, along drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging and scales. Neither of the individuals located within the residence are capable of possessing a pistol in NYS.
Comments / 0