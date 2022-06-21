ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Have you seen Erma? Jacksonville police searching for missing 82-year-old

By Samantha Mathers
 5 days ago
Missing woman credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE — UPDATE: 11:26 p.m.: Erma Bennett Hill has been located and is safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Erma Jean Bennett Hill—who police say is showing early signs of Dementia—was last seen at her home Tuesday morning by her caregiver.

Hill is described as 5′02″ and approximately 110 lbs. She has blue eyes and white hair. JSO believes she may be wearing a red V-neck shirt, black headband and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or call 911.

Suspect identified June 18 shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Charles Inscoe, 43, as the suspect in a June 18 shooting near 3600 Post St, charging him with attempted murder, according to an arrest report. JSO officers arrived at the scene, followed a trail of blood and found a victim...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Arlington area Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to a person shot in the 3700 block of University Boulevard West. Upon arrival, JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Video released of Nassau County Commissioner DUI arrest

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department has released body cam and dashboard footage of Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell's arrest. Bell was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a DUI charge during a traffic stop. At one point during the stop, Bell asked the officer if he could...
Woman dies in overnight crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. At approximately 2:50 a.m., a sedan and an SUV were traveling westbound on I-10. At the same time, a woman of an unknown age was walking within the outside travel lane. The 26-year-old driver of the sedan didn’t see the woman until it was too late, and the right side of his car collided with the pedestrian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pedestrian walking on I-10 in Jacksonville killed, struck by two vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday while walking on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue. The westbound lanes remained closed after 7 a.m. following the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol says the person was walking westbound on I-10 around 2:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. The person was then struck by another vehicle, according to FHP. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and parked on the shoulder, police said.
Toddler still in critical condition following Georgia shooting

Police say they are still searching for the suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Holland. A toddler is still in critical condition after being shot in Brunswick Friday night, according to the Brunswick Police Department. Police say they are still searching for the suspect, 23-year-old Aaron Holland. Holland has active felony warrants through...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Man found dead in car that crashed into home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car that crashed into an Eastside home on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said they responded in the afternoon to a call about shots fired in the neighborhood and found the man dead in the vehicle that struck the house on East 26th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
