The Best Wineries in Staten Island and Nearby

Love wine and wineries? Look no further than the New York-New Jersey area—all located a short distance from Staten Island! There are many wineries in Staten Island and nearby, ranging from a school that teaches you how to make delicious vino, to scenic Hudson Valley vineyards that are great for a day or overnight trip . Browse our list of wineries in Staten Island, Long Island, upstate New York and New Jersey that offer extensive selections of wines, tastings and so much more. If you’re planning on bringing the family, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ask about age restrictions. Some wineries offer family-friendly events throughout the year, but tasting rooms are for ages 21 and older.

Wineries in Staten Island

42 Industrial Loop, Staten Island

718-227-9463

This hidden gem on Staten Island is all about the art of wine making. Founded in 2003, Vino Divino is a wine school that teaches you how to craft your own wine using premium grapes from around the world. Interested in tasting the wines? You can also sample the school’s wines every Friday, 7-10pm, and Saturday, 10am-4pm.

WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s a great place to learn about wine from very knowledgeable staff. You can also taste amazing wines without even leaving Staten Island!

Wineries in Brooklyn

299 Sands St., Building 275, Brooklyn

917-434-1288

Who would have guessed that bustling Brooklyn would have a vineyard? It’s true. Here’s how it works: With help from Finger Lakes industry leaders and Cornell University, the winery developed a custom urban planter system. 42 planters cover the winery’s 14,800-square-foot rooftop at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Each year, the rooftop vineyard produces between 20-25 cases of wine. Wines include riesling, red blends, even white wine!

WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s an urban vineyard…amazing!

175 Van Dyke St., Pier 41, Suite 325A, Brooklyn

347-689-2432

Here’s another urban winery that is worth a visit. The winery works with New York State grape farmers to offer delicious wines. Enjoy chardonnays, red blends, rieslings and many more.

WHY WE LOVE IT : The winery’s tasting room has amazing views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan across the East River—pretty cool.

Wineries in Long Island

825 North Rd., Greenport, NY

631-477-6977

Overlooking Long Island Sound, Kontokosta Winery offers tours and the opportunity to sample award-winning hand-crafted wines.

WHY WE LOVE IT : It has a maritime feel with a scenic water view, making it a great place to visit in summer.

150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck, NY

631-298-0100

Another scenic Suffolk County winery, Macari Vineyards sits on the edge of a nearly 500-acre vineyard and farm. The vineyard offers a variety of wines, including sauvignon blanc, chardonnays and many more.

WHY WE LOVE IT : There are several different tasting packages available. Check them all out on the website .

6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY

631-298-0075

RGNY is a family of winemakers with roots in Mexico that go back over two decades when the first vines were planted by the Rivero Gonz á lez family in Parras, Coahuila in 1998. Wines offered include chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, sparkling wines and many more. The winery’s tasting room is always open and offers a selection of unique wine experiences and wine-pairing dinners.

WHY WE LOVE IT : As a sustainable winery, it keeps the environment in mind by developing products with low ecological impact.

Wineries in New Jersey

72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ

609-965-2111

The Renault Winery Resort is more than a winery—it’s a vineyard destination. You can stay on site at the winery’s Château Renault, a hotel that offers 55 rooms and suites. Or, you can just spend a day exploring its scenic grounds. Renault Winery offers American champagne and fine wines, artisanal cuisine, festivals, events, golf and more.

WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s a great vineyard-themed getaway less than 2 hours from Staten Island.

145 Route 539, Cream Ridge, NJ

609-259-9797

Visit this New Jersey winery to try delicious wines and see 14 acres of beautiful vineyards. The winery has a very laid-back feel, and the staff enjoys spending time with customers. Cream Ridge offers an array of wines, including dry whites and reds, semi/sweet red wines, sweet white wines and more.

WHY WE LOVE IT : Summer favorites include Nothing Rhymes with Orange Chardonnay, Kiwine and Summer Sangria.

Tasting rooms throughout New Jersey

800-MMM-WINE

This family-owned winery has several tasking rooms around the state. Check out which ones you want to visit !

WHY WE LOVE IT : The winery holds fun events at its locations around the state.

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ

908-930-8066

There’s an array of wines to choose from at this Central New Jersey winery, including Big Brook Red, whites, reds, and more.

WHY WE LOVE IT : The Monmouth Blush wine is a delightful local favorite.

610 Perrineville Rd., Hightstown, NJ

609-371-6000

The flavors of wines here range from soft and fruity to big and bold. Some of the wines are even named after dog breeds, such as the Pointer, a dry red, and the Retriever, a cabernet franc.

WHY WE LOVE IT : The website gives helpful hints on how to properly pair wines with foods. For example, the winery’s Blueberry wine is great chilled with creamy cheeses (or just on its own!)

Wineries in Upstate New York

156 Highland Ave., Marlboro, NY

845-236-4265

This upstate New York winery is based on a 37-acre estate overlooking the Hudson River. You can sample wines, enjoy a glass of wine on the deck and just…relax! All visitors must make reservations.

WHY WE LOVE IT : The family-friendly Benmarl Winery Sangria Festival is July 23-24, and it sounds amazing! Enjoy peach, tropical, lemonade and other flavored sangrias, entertainment and food. Find out more information .

450 Hollow Rd., Staatsburg, NY

845-266-0384

Milea Estate Vineyard is located in scenic Hudson Valley. It’s about 80 miles north of New York City and worth the trip to enjoy an array of wines in a beautiful rural environment. Reservations are highly recommended.

WHY WE LOVE IT : The online store offers an extensive list of wines to satisfy taste buds of all kinds!

100 Brotherhood Plaza Dr., Washingtonville, NY

845-496-3661

Brotherhood Winery offers an impressive array of wines that includes sparkling chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, dessert wines, sangria and so much more.

WHY WE LOVE IT: It has a deep history, having been established in 1839.

114 Little York Rd., Warwick, NY

845-258-4858

Offers regular wine tastings and has an on-site cafe. Also offers an array of wines, ciders and spirits.

WHY WE LOVE IT : There’s live music every Saturday and Sunday, 2-5pm.

