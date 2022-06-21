ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Best Wineries in Staten Island and Nearby

By Barbara Russo
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 5 days ago

Love wine and wineries? Look no further than the New York-New Jersey area—all located a short distance from Staten Island! There are many wineries in Staten Island and nearby, ranging from a school that teaches you how to make delicious vino, to scenic Hudson Valley vineyards that are great for a day or overnight trip . Browse our list of wineries in Staten Island, Long Island, upstate New York and New Jersey that offer extensive selections of wines, tastings and so much more. If you’re planning on bringing the family, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ask about age restrictions. Some wineries offer family-friendly events throughout the year, but tasting rooms are for ages 21 and older.

Wineries in Staten Island

Vino Divino Winery

42 Industrial Loop, Staten Island
718-227-9463
Facebook Instagram
This hidden gem on Staten Island is all about the art of wine making. Founded in 2003, Vino Divino is a wine school that teaches you how to craft your own wine using premium grapes from around the world. Interested in tasting the wines? You can also sample the school’s wines every Friday, 7-10pm, and Saturday, 10am-4pm.
WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s a great place to learn about wine from very knowledgeable staff. You can also taste amazing wines without even leaving Staten Island!

Wineries in Brooklyn

Rooftop Reds

299 Sands St., Building 275, Brooklyn
917-434-1288
Facebook Instagram
Who would have guessed that bustling Brooklyn would have a vineyard? It’s true. Here’s how it works: With help from Finger Lakes industry leaders and Cornell University, the winery developed a custom urban planter system. 42 planters cover the winery’s 14,800-square-foot rooftop at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Each year, the rooftop vineyard produces between 20-25 cases of wine. Wines include riesling, red blends, even white wine!
WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s an urban vineyard…amazing!

Red Hook Winery

175 Van Dyke St., Pier 41, Suite 325A, Brooklyn
347-689-2432
Facebook Instagram
Here’s another urban winery that is worth a visit. The winery works with New York State grape farmers  to offer delicious wines. Enjoy chardonnays, red blends, rieslings and many more.
WHY WE LOVE IT : The winery’s tasting room has amazing views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan across the East River—pretty cool.

Wineries in Long Island

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Rd., Greenport, NY
631-477-6977
Facebook Instagram
Overlooking Long Island Sound, Kontokosta Winery offers tours and the opportunity to sample award-winning hand-crafted wines.
WHY WE LOVE IT : It has a maritime feel with a scenic water view, making it a great place to visit in summer.

Macari Vineyards

150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck, NY
631-298-0100
Facebook Instagram
Another scenic Suffolk County winery, Macari Vineyards sits on the edge of a nearly 500-acre vineyard and farm. The vineyard offers a variety of wines, including sauvignon blanc, chardonnays and many more.
WHY WE LOVE IT : There are several different tasting packages available. Check them all out on the website .

RGNY

6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY
631-298-0075
Facebook Instagram

RGNY is a family of winemakers with roots in Mexico that go back over two decades when the first vines were planted by the Rivero Gonz á lez family in Parras, Coahuila in 1998. Wines offered include chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, sparkling wines and many more. The winery’s tasting room is always open and offers a selection of unique wine experiences and wine-pairing dinners.
WHY WE LOVE IT : As a sustainable winery, it keeps the environment in mind by developing products with low ecological impact.

Wineries in New Jersey

Renault Winery Resort

72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ
609-965-2111
Facebook Instagram
The Renault Winery Resort is more than a winery—it’s a vineyard destination. You can stay on site at the winery’s Château Renault, a hotel that offers 55 rooms and suites. Or, you can just spend a day exploring its scenic grounds. Renault Winery offers American champagne and fine wines, artisanal cuisine, festivals, events, golf and more.
WHY WE LOVE IT : It’s a great vineyard-themed getaway less than 2 hours from Staten Island.

Cream Ridge Winery

145 Route 539, Cream Ridge, NJ
609-259-9797
Facebook Instagram
Visit this New Jersey winery to try delicious wines and see 14 acres of beautiful vineyards. The winery has a very laid-back feel, and the staff enjoys spending time with customers. Cream Ridge offers an array of wines, including dry whites and reds, semi/sweet red wines, sweet white wines and more.
WHY WE LOVE IT : Summer favorites include Nothing Rhymes with Orange Chardonnay, Kiwine and Summer Sangria.

Tomasello Winery

Tasting rooms throughout New Jersey
800-MMM-WINE
Facebook Instagram
This family-owned winery has several tasking rooms around the state. Check out which ones you want to visit !
WHY WE LOVE IT : The winery holds fun events at its locations around the state.

4JG’s Winery

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ
908-930-8066
Facebook Instagram
There’s an array of wines to choose from at this Central New Jersey winery, including Big Brook Red, whites, reds, and more.
WHY WE LOVE IT : The Monmouth Blush wine is a delightful local favorite.

Working Dog Winery

610 Perrineville Rd., Hightstown, NJ
609-371-6000
Facebook Instagram
The flavors of wines here range from soft and fruity to big and bold. Some of the wines are even named after dog breeds, such as the Pointer, a dry red, and the Retriever, a cabernet franc.
WHY WE LOVE IT : The website gives helpful hints on how to properly pair wines with foods. For example, the winery’s Blueberry wine is great chilled with creamy cheeses (or just on its own!)

Wineries in Upstate New York

Benmarl Winery

156 Highland Ave., Marlboro, NY
845-236-4265
Facebook Instagram
This upstate New York winery is based on a 37-acre estate overlooking the Hudson River. You can sample wines, enjoy a glass of wine on the deck and just…relax! All visitors must make reservations.
WHY WE LOVE IT : The family-friendly Benmarl Winery Sangria Festival is July 23-24, and it sounds amazing! Enjoy peach, tropical, lemonade and other flavored sangrias, entertainment and food. Find out more information .

Milea Estate Vineyard

450 Hollow Rd., Staatsburg, NY
845-266-0384
Facebook Instagram
Milea Estate Vineyard is located in scenic Hudson Valley. It’s about 80 miles north of New York City and worth the trip to enjoy an array of wines in a beautiful rural environment. Reservations are highly recommended.
WHY WE LOVE IT : The online store offers an extensive list of wines to satisfy taste buds of all kinds!

Brotherhood Winery

100 Brotherhood Plaza Dr., Washingtonville, NY
845-496-3661
Facebook Instagram
Brotherhood Winery offers an impressive array of wines that includes sparkling chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, dessert wines, sangria and so much more.
WHY WE LOVE IT: It has a deep history, having been established in 1839.

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery

114 Little York Rd., Warwick, NY
845-258-4858
Facebook Instagram
Offers regular wine tastings and has an on-site cafe. Also offers an array of wines, ciders and spirits.
WHY WE LOVE IT : There’s live music every Saturday and Sunday, 2-5pm.

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

Email * Zipcode *

The post The Best Wineries in Staten Island and Nearby appeared first on SI Parent .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Staten Island Parent

Where to Enjoy Outdoor Movies in Staten Island and NJ

Summer is a great time to see a movie outside in the fresh air. There are many drive-in and outdoor movies in Staten Island and New Jersey for families to enjoy. From movies at night under the stars to drive-in shows at the Jersey Shore, there are so many ways to take in an outdoor […] The post Where to Enjoy Outdoor Movies in Staten Island and NJ appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Best Summer Jobs for Teens on Staten Island

With the school year wrapping up soon, now is a great time for your teen to start looking for a summer job. There are many summer jobs for teens available on Staten Island that will give your child real-work experience, help them gain important career skills and, of course, earn some extra money! Browse our […] The post Best Summer Jobs for Teens on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

NYC Announces Remote Learning Program for High-School Students

Could remote learning be here to stay in NYC? Maybe—if NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks gets his way. The chancellor announced on Thursday A School Without Walls, a NYC Department of Education program that offers high-school students hybrid and virtual learning options.  Right now, the program has only 200 seats available. Rising ninth-grade students have […] The post NYC Announces Remote Learning Program for High-School Students appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

Your Guide To Dog Parks on Staten Island

Many Staten Islanders have pet dogs. Actually, dogs are more than pets—they’re part of the family! And as all dog parents know, it’s important to give your furry family member lots of space to run and play. Even if you don’t have a big house, apartment or yard, there are plenty of places on Staten […] The post Your Guide To Dog Parks on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Greenport, NY
Staten Island, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Riverhead, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Staten Island Parent

Summer 2022: Read Our Digital Summer Fun Guide Now!

Summer Family Fun: Read Our 2022 Digital Summer Fun Guide Now! Kids are too much. They start counting down the days until summer vacation in September and then when school finally lets out in June, it takes them less than a day to declare boredom. Hello, they’re called the lazy days of summer for a reason! […] The post Summer 2022: Read Our Digital Summer Fun Guide Now! appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

NYPL is Giving Away 500,000 Free Books This Summer

Oh summer! It’s wonderful. And nothing says summer quite like lounging on the beach with a gripping novel. And this year, beach reading is even better, as the New York Public Library (NYPL) launches its Summer at the Library initiative.  As part of the initiative, families can enjoy a suite of free programs and offerings […] The post NYPL is Giving Away 500,000 Free Books This Summer appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Explore Staten Island’s Mid Island Neighborhoods

Staten Islanders often talk about the North and South Shores of their hometown borough. But there’s a section of the island that is sometimes overlooked when it comes to family fun: Mid Island! This central part of the borough is the heart of Staten Island. From playgrounds to shopping and everything in between, there are […] The post Explore Staten Island’s Mid Island Neighborhoods appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Fireworks & Fourth Of July Weekend Events In Staten Island

Here’s to the Red, White and Blue! Look no further than Staten Island and the metro area for fun and exciting Fourth of July weekend events for families to enjoy. From festivals to parades to live performances, there’s something for everyone to do this holiday weekend, including plenty of local options for seeing fireworks displays. […] The post Fireworks & Fourth Of July Weekend Events In Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Long Island#Winery#Food Drink#Beverages#The Best Wineries#Industrial Loop
Staten Island Parent

Everything You Need to Know About Historic Richmond Town

There’s a place in Staten Island where you can step back in time to America’s colonial era. It’s a place where you see history come alive through architecture, period costumes, live-action trade demonstrations and so much more. This charming place is called Historic Richmond Town. Historic Richmond Town is a living history village located in […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Historic Richmond Town appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Teen Named Youth Poet Laureate Finalist

Have you heard the word? Urban Word announced the regional winners of its National Youth Poet Laureate program, and one is from Staten Island! Elizabeth Shvarts, 17, was this year’s National Youth Poet Laureate Northeast Region finalist. She is a first-generation Russian-Jewish American from Grasmere. Growing up in New York, her experiences inspire her poetry […] The post Staten Island Teen Named Youth Poet Laureate Finalist appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

The NYC DOE 2022-2023 Public School Calendar is Here

Attention parents! The NYC Dept. of Education released the 2022-2023 public school calendar. If your child attends a NYC public school, save this page for everything you need to know about important dates within the upcoming public school year.  Important notes: November 8, Election Day, is a non-attendance day for students. No in-person or remote […] The post The NYC DOE 2022-2023 Public School Calendar is Here appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
140
Followers
152
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy