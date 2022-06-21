ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs SP Marcus Stroman to throw bullpen session Wednesday

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SADnq_0gHgXDeA00
Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman hasn't pitched since June 3. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs (25-42) are fading fast in the standings and, even with the expanded postseason format this fall, appear to be a decent bet to miss the playoffs for the second straight year and third time in four seasons . If they want to make up ground in the NL Central, having offseason acquisition Marcus Stroman healthy and back in All-Star form would do wonders.

The 31-year-old hasn't pitched for the Cubs since a brutal four-inning outing on June 3 where he allowed nine runs (all earned) on 10 hits, including three home runs. Stroman has been sidelined the past few weeks with right shoulder inflammation but is apparently making progress.

Stroman's overall numbers (2-5, 5.32 ERA) have been subpar through nine outings with his new team, but it's mostly been due to inconsistency. While the righty has had three starts where's allowed five earned runs or more, the other six have ended with two earned runs allowed or fewer.

A 2019 All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million contract with Chicago in December.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Javier Baez sticks it to heckler after hitting grand slam

As Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez readied himself in the on-deck circle prior to a third inning at-bat on Friday, a fan seated nearby began giving him the business. “Nothing bad,” Baez told The Detroit News of what the fan was saying. “Just talking good trash.”. As good...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Alex Smith reveals update on daughter after emergency brain surgery

Embattled former Washington quarterback Alex Smith and his family have gone through enough. Now they’ve been faced with yet another challenge. Smith announced his youngest child and only daughter Sloane went through a severe medical scare. Through his Instagram, Smith said Sloane was rushed to the emergency room on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Adbert Alzolay
Yardbarker

John Daly: 'If the PGA Tour let me play drunk, I’d win a lot more'

John Daly has achieved folk hero status as a golfer. He won two majors early in his career and has five career PGA Tour wins. But the 56-year-old golfing bad boy says there are two things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win more during his career.
GOLF
Yardbarker

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski: 'James Harden will be back in Philadelphia,' but 'almost assuredly' not on max extension

In February, after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers, Harden said he intended to exercise his $47.3 million option to stay with Philadelphia next season. The Sixers shipped off veteran Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in Thursday night's draft to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and are said to be set on building a championship contender surrounding Harden, MVP runner-up Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

A Julio Jones-Matt LaFleur reunion sounds just right

The Green Bay Packers have $17M in cap space. In these presumably final years of the Aaron Rodgers era, the franchise is going to try and chase that Vince Lombardi Trophy just like they have been doing each of the previous three seasons. After the losses of franchise legend Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team was forced to address the receiver position this offseason. Green Bay added veteran Sammy Watkins and three rookie receivers, including second-rounder Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. But teams can never have enough quality pass-catchers in the NFL nowadays. Julio Jones is still sitting out there as a free agent. Reuniting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur makes perfect sense for the future Hall of Famer.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Nl Central#The Toronto Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin have intense staredown

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin sure dislike each other. The two men are set to fight for the third time in their careers. They are doing some work promoting the third fight in their trilogy, which is scheduled for Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During a press...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Upsets galore: Several heavy favorites fall at 2022 Professional Fighters League 5

The Professional Fighters League post-season is set at heavyweight, lightweight and featherweight after 2022 PFL 5. In the headliner, Matheus Scheffel (16-8, 1-1 PFL) upset 2021 PFL champion Bruno Cappelozza (15-6, 5-1 PFL) in a heavyweight clash. Scheffel took the initiative early in Round 1 and scored with crisp punches. Cappelozza took a few good shots on the chin and had to back down to weather the storm. Scheffel looked fresher in the second stanza as he moved inside and outside his foe's guard with quick punches. When Cappelozza attempted to move the action to the canvas, "Buffa" stuffed his initiative. Cappelozza found his pace and distance in the third period, stinging his adversary and making him miss most of his power punches. Ultimately, it turned out that Cappelozza's late resurgence wasn't enough. When time had expired, the cageside judges rewarded Scheffel with three 29-28 scorecards and a unanimous decision victory.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks, Browns QB Baker Mayfield reportedly have 'mutual' interest

Despite all kinds of rumors and reports suggesting otherwise, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains attached to the Cleveland Browns heading into the final weekend of June following the controversial March trade for Deshaun Watson. Even if Watson receives a lengthy suspension regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as many expect he will, Cleveland has journeyman Jacoby Brissett preparing to start as it looks to trade Mayfield and his fully guaranteed $18.858 million salary for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Draft-day trades: Grizzlies make two deals involving four first-rounders

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the busiest teams during the NBA Draft in Thursday night, reportedly making deals involving four first-round picks and two veteran players. The Grizzlies first sent the 22nd and 29th overall picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 19th pick, which Memphis used on Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Is Ready To Purchase The Orlando Magic: "This Message Goes Out To The DeVos Family. If You're Ready To Sell... Sell It To Somebody Who's Gonna Take It To The Next Level, That's Us."

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed the prime of his career in Los Angeles, the dominant big man who is considered one of the greatest Lakers of all time. He won 3 championships with the team during the era that he and Kobe Bryant dominated the NBA, also winning 3 Finals MVPs and destroying the competition he came up against.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy