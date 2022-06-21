Cubs SP Marcus Stroman to throw bullpen session Wednesday

Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman hasn't pitched since June 3. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs (25-42) are fading fast in the standings and, even with the expanded postseason format this fall, appear to be a decent bet to miss the playoffs for the second straight year and third time in four seasons . If they want to make up ground in the NL Central, having offseason acquisition Marcus Stroman healthy and back in All-Star form would do wonders.

The 31-year-old hasn't pitched for the Cubs since a brutal four-inning outing on June 3 where he allowed nine runs (all earned) on 10 hits, including three home runs. Stroman has been sidelined the past few weeks with right shoulder inflammation but is apparently making progress.

Stroman's overall numbers (2-5, 5.32 ERA) have been subpar through nine outings with his new team, but it's mostly been due to inconsistency. While the righty has had three starts where's allowed five earned runs or more, the other six have ended with two earned runs allowed or fewer.

A 2019 All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million contract with Chicago in December.