Wild card upends Holger Rune at Eastbourne

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

British wild card Ryan Peniston upset No. 8 seed Holger Rune of Denmark 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England.

Peniston, the 147th ranked player in the world, won 72 percent of his second serves to oust Rune in two hours.

Peniston will next play Pedro Martinez of Spain, who advanced when countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired after two sets. The pair had split the first two sets.

Fellow Brit Daniel Evans beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Qualifier Thiago Monteiro defeated Ugo Humbert to advance, Tommy Paul rallied from a set down to beat Francisco Cerundolo, and Lorenzo Sonego rallied to oust James Duckworth.

Mallorca Championships

Marcos Giron ousted sixth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (2) in two hours, 42 minutes in a first-round match in Spain.

No. 8 Sebastian Baez defeated qualifier Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4 to advance.

Australian Nick Kyrgios rallied from a set down to beat Serbian Laslo Djere 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (1), and German Daniel Altmaier topped Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 7-5, 7-6 (2).

–Field Level Media

