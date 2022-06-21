ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Hospital sewage flows into river from damaged pipe

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReOdj_0gHgWmoK00

Wastewater from St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll flowed into the Middle Raccoon River from a broken sewer pipe this week. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Department of Natural Resources)

A sewer line near a western Iowa hospital leaked an undetermined amount of sewage into the ground and the nearby Middle Raccoon River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Workers who were installing an underground electrical line damaged the sewer line, the DNR reported. The leak was first noticed about 6 a.m. Monday, when wastewater was seeping from the base of a retaining wall near St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, said Dan Olson, a senior environmental specialist for the DNR.

About 8 a.m., hospital staff noticed the water overflowing from a manhole cover near one of the hospital’s entrances.

Olson said the electrical workers likely bored through the six-inch sewer pipe about a week ago, which caused sewage to leak into the ground. It also resulted in the line becoming blocked by sediment, and the sewage slowly filled the pipe and the nearby manhole until it overflowed from there.

The sewage water from the manhole and the retaining wall flowed into storm sewers and into the river for several hours, but the environmental effects are suspected to be limited.

“In terms of wastewater bypasses, it was a relatively small one,” Olson said.

Another DNR officer took samples of the river — the tests of which are not yet complete — but there were no obvious signs of significant contamination, he said.

Workers excavated the area near the pipe damage on Monday and fixed it.

The post Hospital sewage flows into river from damaged pipe appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution

A Fort Dodge drywall manufacturer has repeatedly failed to properly maintain various components of its facility, which has led to numerous air-quality violations in the past two decades, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. National Gypsum Company was fined $10,000 in 2019 for excessive carbon monoxide emissions. The company — now operating as […] The post Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com

Laura’s Quick Questions for Brent Halling

Brent Halling is a longtime farmer who lives south of Perry with his wife, Brenda, a retired pharmacist, and their rescue dog Jack, a yellow lab mix. Brent has been active in the community at both the local and state levels for decades. Brent is a board member of Perry’s...
PERRY, IA
Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Carroll, IA
Health
Carroll, IA
Government
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Landus Swaps Facilities with Heartland Cooperative

Landus Cooperative recently swapped facilities with another agriculture cooperative. Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens tells Raccoon Valley Radio in response to the agriculture industry consolidations and condensing of the market, they wanted to create synergies with other cooperatives so they could continue to thrive. He says the Landus Board of Directors unanimously approved trading facilities with Heartland Cooperative, including Earlham for Panora and Woodward for Rippey.
RIPPEY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#Sewage#Sewers#Urban Construction#Dnr
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation Following Drug Network Investigation

A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for her role in a drug network investigation. According to court documents, 39-year-old Tanisha Dillinger pled guilty to an amended charge Class C Felony for intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams. The original charge was a felony for conspiring to manufacture or possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. As per a plea agreement, she had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for three years.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Police looking for Iowa suspect considered armed and dangerous

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are looking for a suspect they said isconnected to recent shots fired calls in the city. The suspect, Patrick Eugene Walker, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Walker on these charges: intimidation with a...
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
theperrynews.com

Waukee couple shares assault, child-endangerment charges

A Waukee man was arrested Sunday, and a Waukee woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident last month in which they allegedly assaulted one another and endangered their 1-year-old child. Derick James Vanzuuk, 31, of 258 N.W. Lexington Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury...
WAUKEE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy