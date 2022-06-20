ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

Complaint: Cleveland man removed insulation from building walls in burglary

By Carson Hughes
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 4 days ago

A Cleveland man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in building materials from a property in rural Le Sueur County.

Michael Jacob Passmore, 37, was charged with felony third degree burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Nov. 10, 2021 of a burglary. The property owner said thieves appeared to have entered through the front door and and removed insulation from the walls. Approximately $2,000 of material was reported stolen including sheetrock and electrical wires.

On Dec. 19, the property owner came to law enforcement with new trail cam footage of three people trespassing on his property. The Sheriff’s Office identified Passmore from the footage, who had prior theft convictions in 2020 and 2021.

In an interview, Passmore allegedly admitted to entering the property and taking insulation from the walls.

Earlier this year, Passmore was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm for allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a female passenger when his alleged erratic, high-speed driving caused the woman to be thrown from the vehicle after hitting a ditch.

According to the complaint, Passmore was driving a Dodge Durango on County Road 15 between Cleveland and Le Sueur at a high speed when the car is believed to have hit the side of the gravel road, causing one of the tires to fall off.

The passenger in the backseat was flung from the vehicle and found laying on her back in the east ditch. The injured woman was later flown to Mayo Clinic Health System Rochester where she was hospitalized for 12 days.

According to medical records, she was diagnosed multiple fractures to her spine, ribs, sternum, pelvis and scapula (shoulder blade). She also suffered from a concussion resulting in loss of consciousness and acute pain. The woman told the Sheriff’s Office she could only move her right leg slightly.

Passmore is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on July 12 addressing both the for all of the above charges.

Comments / 0

 

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

