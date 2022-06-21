GOP gubernatorial candidates debate in Rochester

Sunday June 26, 2022 — A warm front lifted through the area earlier in the weekend, putting Western New York in the "warm sector" where thunderstorms can occur ahead of an approaching cold front. That is where we find ourselves early Sunday afternoon. A few showers west of Rochester could blossom into thundery downpours later in the afternoon. There is a very slight chance that a couple of the storms could become severe, though the strongest storms would be towards the Finger Lakes and southwest of Rochester.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO