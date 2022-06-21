GOP gubernatorial candidates debate in Rochester

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Protesters gathered at the Women's Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls to protest the supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "This is just outrageous, while of course because of the leaked ruling, we knew this moment was coming, it doesn’t change the fact that abortion is healthcare, abortion is a human right," said Hannah Dickinson, who organized the emergency protest. "It’s heartbreaking to know for centuries women in this country have fought for our rights."
