Rochester, NY

GOP gubernatorial candidates debate in Rochester

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — The four Republican candidates for New York governor...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Newly signed laws honor, support New York's LGBTQ+ population

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed three bills Sunday, honoring LGBTQ-plus Pride Month. The first establishes the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund, which provides services and money for organizations supporting transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community. The second bill also adds a non-binary gender X...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Protest against SCOTUS decision on at Women's Rights National Historical Park

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Protesters gathered at the Women's Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls to protest the supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "This is just outrageous, while of course because of the leaked ruling, we knew this moment was coming, it doesn’t change the fact that abortion is healthcare, abortion is a human right," said Hannah Dickinson, who organized the emergency protest. "It’s heartbreaking to know for centuries women in this country have fought for our rights."
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Pastor holds his last sermon at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Reverend Jonathan J.H. McReynolds, had his last sermon as a pastor of the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. McReynolds is stepping down as pastor from one of the largest black churches in the city, to take a new position outside of New York state. "It has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Building hope

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on building lives - through building furniture. Hope Initiatives held its first ever open house on Thursday. It offered carpentry opportunities for those challenged by poverty, incarceration, or substance abuse. They also provide moving and handyperson services, as well as training and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Anti-violence advocate and city employee arrested by Rochester Police

Rochester, N.Y. — A man who works for the City of Rochester and is an anti-violence advocate is facing criminal charges, accused of entering a crime scene and refusing to leave. Rochester Police say Anthony Hall, 36, has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. The charge...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A few chances for storms this afternoon

Sunday June 26, 2022 — A warm front lifted through the area earlier in the weekend, putting Western New York in the "warm sector" where thunderstorms can occur ahead of an approaching cold front. That is where we find ourselves early Sunday afternoon. A few showers west of Rochester could blossom into thundery downpours later in the afternoon. There is a very slight chance that a couple of the storms could become severe, though the strongest storms would be towards the Finger Lakes and southwest of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival comes to a close

Rochester, N.Y. — After eight days of melodious music, the 2022 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be ending Saturday night. There are many act lined up for Saturday, starting as early as 4:30 p.m. There are two headlines for the evening which includes G Love and Special Sauce...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Seneca Park Zoo offering one dollar tickets for income-eligible families

Rochester, NY — Income-eligible families will be able to get a ticket for a dollar at the Seneca Park Zoo, starting Friday. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has signed legislation reducing the admission prices for income-eligible families as a part of the national program, Museums For All. In order...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police respond to shots fired into house on Ambrose Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to a call of shots being fired in Rochester, early Sunday morning. Around 12:00a.m., officers responded to a call near Ambrose Street for a report of shots being fired into a house. Once they arrived there was evidence that at least one gunshot was...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Public Market faces financial challenges

Rochester, N. Y. — Fewer farmers are setting up their stands at the Rochester Public Market as they struggle with financial challenges. Vendors are noting that high gas prices, the pandemic, and supply chain problems are impacting the market. "The economy and the gas and just everything with prices...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First summer weekend will be a scorcher in Rochester

Summertime rain becomes dependent on localized showers and storms rather than larger storm systems. We haven't had much rain lately, and that is part of the reason we will heat up over the weekend. Since there's no water in the ground, sunshine works faster to raise our temperature. Both weekend days will be near or above 90 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Madison O'Connor is home safe. Original Story: Monroe County Deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Madison O'Connor. She is 5'5",130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around Ashwood Knolls in the Town of Chili on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. She told her mother that she was in New York City with her friend "Destiny" and is believed to be there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Heat will build this weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - More mid-summer heat is on its way for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures today will be warm, but close to average for this time of year. A few communities will experience some patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, sunshine will win out for much of the day. Highs today will be in the lower 80s.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ready to 'wing it': Phelps family welcomes quadruplets

Ontario County, N.Y. — One week ago today, a Phelps couple essentially beat the odds. The birth of their quadruplet sons was an estimated 1 in 500,000. Karissa and Dillon Smith's quads are referred to as "spontaneous" or conceived without the use of fertility drugs. The Smiths, who have...
PHELPS, NY

