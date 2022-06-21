Teen upset by nude pics posted by girlfriend calls-in bomb threat to Queens school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Catholic college prep school in Queens was evacuated on Tuesday morning, after a teen threatened to blow it up after his girlfriend posted nude photos of him online.

St. Francis Preparatory School at 6100 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Fresh Meadows was evacuated at 11:23 a.m., according to police, who told the Daily News that a teen called in claiming he had planted a pipe bomb in the school.

The caller's identity has not been made public, but police assume it was a teen

The teen told the school he was mad because his girlfriend had posted nude pictures of him on online, sources told the Daily News.

He reportedly said the bomb was set to go off at 1 p.m.

Police said authorities searched the school and no bomb was found, allowing students and staff to return.

"There was no evidence to suggest that a bomb threat was credible," said John Quaglione, a spokesman for the Diocese of Brooklyn, which covers Brooklyn and Queens. "The school building was then reoccupied and the students scheduled to take their World Language Regents exam then sat for the exam."

No arrests have been reported.