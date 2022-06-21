ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Republicans request criminal investigation of governor

By Matthew Self, Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzYlu_0gHgUl0100

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Republican Governors Association has asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman said the allegations are part of an ethics complaint that was recently dropped.

The RGA delivered a criminal referral to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, and the Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, accusing Kelly of criminal use of taxpayer resources to aide in her re-election campaign. Both Kagay and Hill are Republicans.

Laura Kelly and her staff have literally taken her egregious abuse of taxpayer-funded resources for her political campaign to potentially criminal levels,” said RGA spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez. “Under Kelly’s administration, foster kids are sleeping in offices again and bridge deterioration is going unreported, but Kelly’s misuse of state resources to try and salvage her political career continues. Kansans footing the bill deserve better.”

Kansas Child Care providers getting up to $2,500 bonus

The group says that the criminal referral comes from actions taken by Kelly and her staff earlier this year in May. These actions are believed by the RGA to have violated Kansas’ public integrity laws such as K.S.A. 75-2953(a). This type of violation is a Class C misdemeanor.

According to the group, Kelly’s campaign tried to have an RGA Kansas 2022 PAC ad taken off the air. Kelly’s campaign sent a letter to TV stations. The group says they received a letter from a lawyer which included a memo from Kansas Department of Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard, which has since resulted in an ethics complaint being filed by the RGA.

Kelly’s campaign pointed back to the dismissed ethics complaint when asked about the RGA’s attempts to prosecute the governor.

“According to public reports, the ethics complaint has been dismissed,” Lauren Fitzgerald, Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman said.

Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting

To read the full criminal referral letter filed by the RGA against Kelly, see the document below:

RGA PAC 6-21-22 Letter to DA Kagay by Matthew Self on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 34

Roger
5d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses the most. She went after churches harder than strip clubs for COVID violations. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females in sports. She needs to go back to New York City and be with her fellow deranged Demwitocraps there.

Reply(10)
20
Michael Youngers
4d ago

A not funny fact about republicans. If they accuse a democrat doing something illegal, it means the republicans have already done it themselves.

Reply
7
Live Laugh Love
4d ago

If she is so HORRIBLE at her job tell me all you Good Ole Boy’s and Girls ( Why did Kansas Republican’s BLOCK EVERYTHING SHE TRIED TO PASS or DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO LOOK AT THEM ) ??? They was to busy LINING THEIR OWN POCKETS with TAXPAYERS MONEY and TRYING TO STEAL VOTES BY REDISTRICTING COUNTIES . I would rather have someone in Office that is LISTENING and CARING ABOUT THE PEOPLE. Instead of Others still BELIEVING THE BIG LIE AND CONSPIRACY THEORIES!!! We are not in a BEAUTY CONTEST , We NEED someone WHO CARES ABOUT EVERYONE not just the RICH AND BEAUTIFUL!!

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas Reflector

Divisions over Kansas K-12 education spawn misinformation and anxiety at Overland Park forum

OVERLAND PARK — As she sat in the back of the conference room, behind rows and rows of people, she listened to this panel of four talk about Kansas classrooms. How long have the people on this panel spent in public schools, she wondered. More specifically, how long have they spent in Kansas ones? This […] The post Divisions over Kansas K-12 education spawn misinformation and anxiety at Overland Park forum appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
KSNT News

Kansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision

KANSAS (KSNT) – The decision to upend the 50-year-old decision that made abortion legal nationwide is causing consternation with some and feelings of celebration for others in a deeply divided nation. The Supreme Court has ended the constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Criminal Investigation#Politics State#Politics Governor#Rga#Kansas Child Care
kmuw.org

Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for Kansas abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Voter registration drives happening in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced today, in advance of the upcoming voter registration deadline, his office will be holding a voter registration drive. The staff of the Shawnee County Commissioner of elections will hold drives at the Shawnee County Public Library on the following dates: Friday, June 24, from […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County limits firework use based on city

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the rules for fireworks. The times and dates for when fireworks can be used ranges based on where you live in Shawnee County: Shawnee County: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. from June 29 to July 4 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy