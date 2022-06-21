Improve the health of your home with summer cooling tips

If you’re a hot sleeper, you know what it’s like to wake up at night profusely sweating under a heavy duvet or blanket. While it’s not exactly glamorous, it’s an annoying issue that affects many of us—especially during the balmy summer months. The Sleep Foundation says the ideal sleeping temperature for a good night’s rest is 65 degrees Fahrenheit—which sounds great, until you have to pay the exorbitant power bill. While you can certainly crank down the thermostat at night to make your space more comfortable, swapping out your bedding might be an even better (and less costly) option. When you’re shopping, look for cooling bedsheets—they’re made from moisture-wicking materials that allow air to circulate easier and help you to feel as cool as a cucumber. Here, our editors have rounded up their eight favorite tried-and-true cooling sheet sets.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO