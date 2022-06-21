ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Nonfiction

1. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please by Tom Segura, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The End of the World Is Just the Beginning by Peter Zeihan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Battle for the American Mind by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin, narrated by the authors (HarperAudio)

5. Spark by John J. Ratey, MD and Eric Hagerman – contributor, narrated by Allan Robertson (Little, Brown Spark)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Scars and Stripes by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

4. Sparring Partners by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)

5. Riverbend Reunion by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Dirty Truth by Winter Renshaw, narrated by Aaron Shedlock and Nicola Lambo (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

9. Match Game by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘All her movies are nonfiction’: remembering the life and work of Nora Ephron

You can’t chart the whole of Nora Ephron with just the name-making hits that placed her atop the end-of-the-century romcom boom, but you can’t do so without them, either. The polymath writer’s best-known traits – her barbed wit, her particular taste mistaken by some for pickiness, her profound and enduring love of food – course through scripting gigs like When Harry Met Sally … as well as such directorial projects as Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. Lovelorn and loquacious, this is the Nora fans feel they know well enough to assume the first-name basis, a characterization that only covers one side of a many-splendored woman. Kristin Marguerite Doidge, the author of the newly released Nora Ephron: A Biography, hopes to expand the image of a singular talent for the blinker-visioned faithful and uninitiated alike.
MOVIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy