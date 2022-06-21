ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Documenta Leader Speaks Out on Controversial Banner: ‘Anti-Semitic Depictions Must Have No Place in Germany’

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGIMQ_0gHgT5F500

Click here to read the full article.

Documenta , the famed recurring art show in Kassel, Germany, kicked off its 15th edition this week with faintly positive reviews—and a controversy revolving around a banner that many said contained anti-Semitic imagery .

After Documenta leaders initially made the decision to drape the piece in black fabric, officials with city of Kassel said the piece by the Indonesian collective Taring Padi would be removed altogether. While Documenta has not been shy in apologizing for putting the piece on view, the quinquennial’s leader director, Sabine Schormann , issued a follow-up statement on Tuesday further explaining how she and ruangrupa, the collective that curated this year’s show, arrived at the decision to tow away the piece.

“Together with ruangrupa, the Artistic Team and the participating artists, we have assured that there will be no anti-Semitic content at documenta fifteen,” Schormann said in her statement, which was posted to Documenta’s site . “Otherwise we would intervene immediately. Unfortunately, we did not keep this promise. This should not have happened.”

The Taring Padi work was a 60-foot-long banner called People’s Justice , which was initially made in 2002 for an Australian art festival. The piece was a meditation on the Suharto dictatorship in Indonesia that included a Mossad agent with a pig’s head and a male figure that was widely viewed as an anti-Semitic caricature of a Jew.

Various German officials, including culture minister Claudia Roth, decried the piece as being anti-Semitic and called for Documenta to take action. On Monday, the show swiftly responded by concealing People’s Justice , a move that Documenta said was done in collaboration with Taring Padi itself, and adding a text that was intended to elucidate the Indonesian context for the work. Taring Padi also apologized for creating People’s Justice and made a plea for a “new dialogue.”

Documenta has been embroiled in controversy for the past few months over the inclusion of the Palestinian collective the Question of Funding, which certain Jewish groups in the country have perceived as an anti-Semitic gesture. In May, the Question of Funding’s exhibition space was vandalized with a spray-painted message that ruangrupa called a “death threat.”

ruangrupa’s show has been considered notable because it is predominantly composed of collectives based in the Global South, a region whose artists have historically been under-represented at major biennials of Documenta’s stature. But, in her statement on Tuesday, Schormann wrote that this more inclusive focus was no excuse for the content of the Taring Padi work.

“Anti-Semitic depictions must have no place in Germany, not even in an art show with a global scope,” she said. “This also applies expressly with all understanding for the concerns of the global south and the visual language used there. With respect for the diversity of cultural backgrounds, the dialogue that began with documenta fifteen will be continued.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

A Rare Dürer Illustration May Have Been Hiding in Plain Sight in Germany

Click here to read the full article. A brilliantly colored illustration believed to be the work of Albrecht Dürer has been discovered in the pages of a book at Germany’s Oldenburg State Library. The book, a Greek volume printed by the Venetian printer and publisher Aldus Manutius in 1502, was presented to the public on Tuesday night. It’s a small picture, measuring only 16.5 by 6 centimeters, and shows two cherubs atop mystical marine creatures whose tongues twist to form the coat of arms of the Nuremberg scholar Willibald Pirckheimer. The book sat in the holdings of the library for 230 years before the illustration was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Documenta Covers Over Artwork Following Anti-Semitism Allegations

Click here to read the full article. Following the opening of Documenta 15 last week, the organizers of this year’s edition of the famed recurring art exhibition in Kassel, Germany, have covered over an artwork that many had labeled anti-Semitic. On Tuesday, after Documenta placed a black drape over the banner, the German press agency reported that Kassel officials had said they would dismantle the artwork altogether. The artwork was by the Indonesian collective Taring Padi, and unlike many pieces in this year’s Documenta, it was not a newly made one. Titled People’s Justice (2002), it had first been shown the...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kirchner Portrait Comes to Auction Under Settlement with Heirs — May Reach $15M

Click here to read the full article. A self-portrait by German Expressionist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is coming to auction this month as part of a settlement agreement with the heirs of its original German Jewish owner. The 1907 painting, which shows the artist rendered with vibrant brushstrokes smoking a pipe, will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters on June 29th. Self-Portrait with a Pipe is expected to fetch £8 million to £12 million ($9.8 million to $14.7 million). If it reaches its high estimate it could be among the five most expensive...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Carnegie International, the U.S.’s Oldest Biennial-Style Show, Names Artists for 2022 Edition

Click here to read the full article. The Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, the oldest biennial-style show in the U.S., has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to kick off at the Carnegie Museum of Art on September 24. SculptureCenter director Sohrab Mohebbi organized the show, which is titled “Is it morning for you yet?,” a reference to a Mayan Kaqchikel expression meant as an alternative to the phrase “Good morning,” according to the show’s announcement. Artist Édgar Calel, whose work will be included in the 2022 Carnegie International, spurred Mohebbi to name the show this way. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Roth
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Suharto
ARTnews

Michel David-Weill, Collector Who Gave Generously to the Louvre and the Met, Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Michel David-Weill, whose gifts of money and art helped transform the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has died at 89. The Louvre said in its obituary for him that he died on June 17 in New York. David-Weill held considerable sway as a banker with ties to the rich and powerful in multiple countries. He was chairman of the advisory firm Lazard, and he was vice chairman of Danone, the food and drink company that today owns brands such as Evian and Oikos. With his wife Hélène, he appeared on the ARTnews Top...
ENTERTAINMENT
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases Rare Personal Statement and Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station ﻿in London. The event took place on Windrush Day, which is a holiday that celebrates Caribbean immigrants arriving in the U.K. in 1948. Queen Elizabeth decided to release a special message honoring...
U.K.
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Antisemitism#Anti Semitism#Controversial Banner#Anti Semitic#Indonesian#The Artistic Team#People S Justice#Australian#Mossad
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of Paramount+’s documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
ARTnews

Dam Threatens to Drown the 5,000-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian City of Ashur

Click here to read the full article. Iraq, facing a threat to its water supply as a result of the ongoing climate crisis, is considering creating a new dam that could flood the ancient city of Ashur. The city just reopened to the public in April. The Makhoul dam is located roughly 25 miles from the ancient city, which would not only flood it, along with more than 200 other heritage sites, but would also displace up to 250,000 people currently living in the area. “The impact of the dam’s construction has not been sufficiently studied, and to date there have been...
MIDDLE EAST
ARTnews

Marble Head of Hercules, Human Teeth Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Antikythera Shipwreck

Click here to read the full article. A marble head of the mythical Greek hero Hercules, human teeth, and other artifacts were recovered from a 2,000-year-old Antikythera shipwreck, according to a press release from archaeologists excavating the underwater site. The world’s oldest-known analogue computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, which was found more than a century ago, came from the same location. The Roman-era cargo ship, ca. 60 BCE, was found off the coast of the Greek island Antikythera in 1900. Sponge divers extracted remains from the shipwreck throughout the following year. Since the initial discovery, there have been ongoing expeditions over the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Collector Alleges That Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn by Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hanging on By Threads’

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress appears to have sustained damage after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala in May. On Monday, the pop culture collector Scott Fortner, who oversees a website dedicated to promoting an archive of memorabilia related to Marilyn Monroe, shared multiple images of the nude sequined dress, the back of which appears to have sustained minor tears down the back with some of its crystals lost. In an Instagram with pictures that appeared to show the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, Fortner described portions of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

In a Historic Move, Five Indigenous Tribes will Co-Manage Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

Click here to read the full article. Federal officials signed an agreement Saturday with five Indigenous tribes to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, fulfilling a promise made by the Obama administration in 2016. The landmark move will help shield the vast site in southeastern Utah, home to sacred Indigenous sites and precious petroglyphs and pictographs, from the sort of environmental damage inflicted during the Trump administration. Bears Ears spans more than 1.3 million miles of red rock canyon, cliff dwellings, and pastural land still actively used for grazing livestock. Many members of the local Indigenous nations visit periodically to connect...
UTAH STATE
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Rare Bronze Box and Altar Among 13,000 Sacrificial Relics Unearthed in China

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists discovered a trove of 13,000 relics, including a turtle shell–shaped box and a sacrificial altar, during an excavation of six sacrificial pits at the ancient site of Sanxingdui, near the city of Chengdu, China. The relics, which would have been offered to heaven, earth, and ancestors by people of the Shu civilization, date back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.E.–1046 B.C.E). A bronze box with a turtle-shaped lid, dragonhead handles, and bronze ribbons was one highlight of the discovery in pit number seven. The container, which appears to have once been wrapped in...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

John Waters Will Get Hollywood Star, Sculpture Stolen from Cincinnati Park, and More: Morning Links for June 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DIRECTOR’S CHAIR. Palais de Tokyo founder Jérôme Sans has been named to head Lago/Algo, a new cultural venue in Mexico City, ArtReview reports. The institution is backed by the OMR gallery and is part of an ambitious and controversial redevelopment of Chapultepec Park that is being overseen by artist Gabriel Orozco . Meanwhile, the Toronto Star reports that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa has appointed an interim director and CEO: Angela Cassie, who came to the museum in 2021 to be its chief strategy and inclusion officer. Cassie fills a post being vacated by Sasha Suda, who was named director of the Philadelphia Museum...
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

World’s Largest Private Ancient Arms Collection Was On Display For Attendees To Swing (And Purchase As NFTs)

Click here to read the full article. If you wanted the chance to wield a medieval sword in person, you might have missed your shot; however, there’s still an opportunity to experience these objects in augmented reality (AR) and to purchase them as NFTs. As part of this week’s NFT.NYC conference, the world’s largest private collection of ancient arms and armor was on view Wednesday night alongside interactive NFT versions at the Explorer’s Club in New York’s Upper East Side. Hailing from a collection with more than 6,000 artifacts from a collector who has remained anonymous, the ancient arms and armor on...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

For Everything from Rough Sketches to Wrapping Art, We’ve Found the Best Kraft Paper

Click here to read the full article. Kraft paper’s uses are basic yet numerous. It serves as a great base for craft projects, such as creating DIY wrapping paper, and for sketching that calls for a lighter-weight paper (especially if it’s a bright white roll). Heavier kraft paper is preferred by moving teams and artists looking to protect their floors from scuffs, footprints, paint, clay, and more. Although a lot of kraft paper performs well, you may be seeking one particular feature or another. Whether you’re on the hunt for brown or white, recycled or new, light or heavy, there...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Former Superblue Dealer Faces Extradition to the U.S. Amid Inigo Philbrick Investigation

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. art dealer Robert Newland could face extradition to the U.S. for allegedly aiding the the embattled art dealer Inigo Philbrick in defrauding his clients out of millions of dollars, the Daily Mail reports. Extradition proceedings for wire fraud are due to take place at a Westminster court, with a hearing scheduled to take place in November. Newland’s bail has been set at £250,000 ($307,000), according to the Art Newspaper. Newland, who previously served as head of sales for the art-and-technology firm Superblue, was indicted in March by a U.S. grand jury, which charged...
JEAN MICHEL BASQUIAT
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy