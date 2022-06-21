ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Battle of the Clubs

Eleven golf country clubs gathered June 13 to raise funds for the San Diego Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that works to transform the lives of those experiencing homelessness. The event, which took place at The Crosby Club in Rancho Santa Fe, was sponsored by Mission Fed Credit Union and raised $50,000.

Winners of the competition included Club Team Champion – Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club; club professional golfer with the lowest score – Anthony Murguia – Fairbanks Ranch Country Club; and club member with the lowest score – Larry Malek – Aviara Golf Club.

Visit www.sdrescue.org for more information on the San Diego Rescue Mission.

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

