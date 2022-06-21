ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Wesley Godwin Wows With Cover Of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Charles Wesley Godwin is one of the best, if not the best, singer/songwriters up and coming in the independent country music scene.

The West Virginia native knows how to tell vivid stories about growing up in Appalachia, to the point where you can visualize it in your head like a movie.

Although the man is incredibly gifted in songwriting, I think I would do just about anything for him to put together a cover album of his favorite collection of songs.

While paying respects to the original versions, Godwin knows how to put his own spin on his favorite cover songs to set himself apart, and we’ve seen it in the past with his covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire,” Zach Bryan’s “Crooked Teeth,” Ryan Bingham’s “The Weary Kind,” and so many others.

And in his latest edition of covers, he put together a fantastic rendition of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

The song was originally written and recorded by famed songwriter Darrell Scott in 1997, and has been recorded by greats like The Del McCoury Band, Patty Loveless, Montgomery Gentry and Brad Paisley.

I could listen to this man sing the damn phone book…

Check it out:

And the original by Darrell Scott:

