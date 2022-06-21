ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dave Chappelle Decides Against Putting Name On High School Alma Mater Theater

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX0gs_0gHgSc7u00

Click here to read the full article.

Dave Chappelle ’s high school alma mater had plans of naming its theater after the comedian’s $100,000 pledge to the school. But, in a plot twist, the comedian revealed that he had another name in mind.

On Monday night (June 20), at the renaming inauguration, the comedian took to the microphone for what many believed would be the moment he announced the official renaming of the theater at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C. Instead, Chappelle revealed that the theater would be named the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression—a direct callback to the recent bouts of controversy in which the icon has found himself.

More from VIBE.com

Seemingly drawing a connection of the theater’s new name to his current drama, the actor and comedian spoke about the importance of free speech, even bringing up his controversial Netflix special, The Closer , which came under fire for its comments about the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I saw in the newspaper that a man who was dressed in women’s clothing threw a pie at the Mona Lisa and tried to deface it. And it made me laugh, and I thought, ‘It’s like The Closer,’ the comedian stated.

Dave Chappelle continued his thoughts on his recent controversy, challenging the notion that he can’t say certain things and insisting that he can and should, in the name of art.

“You cannot report on an artist’s work and remove artistic nuance. So when you say I can’t say something, it is more urgent for me to say it. It has nothing to do with what you are saying, I can’t say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression.”

Closing out his speech, Chappelle mentioned that the kids who protested him last year “didn’t understand that they were instruments of oppression” and were pushing someone else’s agenda. He also mentioned that naming the school after himself was out of the question because the idea that the comedian’s name “will be turned into an instrument of someone else’s perceived oppression” was “untenable.”

After the premiere of his Netflix special, The Closer , Chappelle received backlash for his remarks since late 2021. Many members of the LGBTQIA+ community saw some of the special’s jokes as transphobic and dangerous and demanded that the streaming platform take action against the legend.

It was at his very high school alma mater, where students challenged Chappelle on his language and protested against him in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Impersonator Infiltrates NFT Conference, Real Snoop Dogg Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg has been making his presence felt in the cryptocurrency world as of late, so when fans spotted what appeared to be the rap icon strolling around the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square this past Monday (June 21), it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he’d come to partake in the festivities. However, the man in question—who even had a security detail surrounding him—was actually an impersonator of Snoop. NBC News Reporter Kevin Collier confirmed the impersonator after receiving a scoop from a member of the doppelgänger’s team.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop Dogg Drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Dave Chappelle
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Alma Mater#Art#The Duke Ellington School#Lgbtqia
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser is Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’ After Video Causes Outrage from Fans & Cast Members

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
rollingout.com

J-Boog slams Omarion by saying ‘Chris Brown took his career’

Former B2K member J-Boog clapped back viciously at de facto lead singer Omarion for saying the other members of the group were nothing more than “backup dancers” who “always sought for his downfall.”. This episode originally popped off at the Verzuz battle between Omarion, 37, and Mario,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy