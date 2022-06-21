ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta partners with National Geographic Society to host new ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ exhibition

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Beyond King Tut : The Immersive Experience , a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, will soon bring the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt to Atlanta, this fall at Pullman Yards.

The exhibit is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences, including the creative team behind the King Tut artifact exhibitions that attracted millions of visitors around the world.

“It was such an honor to tour King Tut’s treasures around the world, but those objects have returned to Egypt forever,” said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach. Beyond King Tut brings together some of that same team along with the all-stars of immersive art to present one of the world’s most fascinating stories in a whole new way, with no boundaries! Guests will get to experience the splendor of Egypt all around them and voyage with us to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife.”

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of ‘Beyond King Tut)

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society and commemorating the historic discovery of King Tut’s ancient in-tact tomb 100 years ago, the anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before.

With nine galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world. Meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality. Relive one of the greatest discoveries of all time – the king’s tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years.

Waitlist registration for priority access to tickets and information including location and dates as they are announced began today at www.beyondkingtut.com .

The post Atlanta partners with National Geographic Society to host new 'Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience' exhibition appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

TheAtlantaVoice

SUMMER BALL June 27 feat. Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Russ & Gayle

EMPORIUM PRESENTS & POWER 96.1 POWER 96.1 SUMMER BALL 2022 featuring KANE BROWN, THE CHAINSMOKERS & more LIVE IN ALPHARETTA, GA MONDAY, JUNE 27, 2022 Tickets are on sale now at: Ticketmaster.com WHAT: The 2022 POWER 96.1 SUMMER BALL FEATURING: Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Russ, GAYLE WHEN: Monday, June 27 at 6:30 PM WHERE: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in […] The post SUMMER BALL June 27 feat. Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Russ & Gayle appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ALPHARETTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Op-Ed: More Progress is Needed to Help Georgians Afford Health Care

Georgia is facing a new kind of health crisis and it isn’t the next Covid variant. Instead, it’s a man-made crisis — one that could raise costs for hundreds of thousands of families in our state and millions more across the nation. A successful health program is about to expire unless Congress acts to make […] The post Op-Ed: More Progress is Needed to Help Georgians Afford Health Care appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

L.E.A.D. and Chris 180 team up to bring therapeutic presence to youth baseball

L.E.A.D. Center For Youth and Chris 180 are collaborating to bring a range of therapy and counseling services to L.E.A.D.’s Junior Ambassador Summer Programming. Service offerings will  include assistance with facilitating groups and activities, milieu management, in-vivo coaching for counselors,  light intervention/crisis de-escalation, in the moment skill building, and helping campers who may be feeling frustrated, anxious, […] The post L.E.A.D. and Chris 180 team up to bring therapeutic presence to youth baseball  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Local Green Atlanta opens Disney World Location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Earlier this year, Zak and Robyn Wallace opened Local Green Orlando, Walt Disney World’s first Black-owned food truck. The couple also owns and operates Local Green Atlanta, a fast-casual restaurant that provides healthy vegetarian and pescatarian food options in Vine City.  “We wanted to come down here to Orlando, and make a […] The post Local Green Atlanta opens Disney World Location appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children. Walker’s campaign confirmed the existence […] The post Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senators Ossoff and Warnock celebrate Juneteenth in East Point

U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were joined by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and a host of State legislators as they marched in the East Point Juneteenth parade Saturday morning. Warnock delivered the keynote speech in which he called for the patrons to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming primary runoff elections […] The post Senators Ossoff and Warnock celebrate Juneteenth in East Point appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
EAST POINT, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Freddie Freeman makes emotional and joyful return to Atlanta; Dodgers beat Braves

Frank Sinatra once said he had a few regrets, but then again too few to mention. In Freddie Freeman’s case, he did what he had to do. Friday night was the first time the former MVP and 2021 World Series champion returned to Atlanta since last November’s championship parade. Freeman had to see through the […] The post Freddie Freeman makes emotional and joyful return to Atlanta; Dodgers beat Braves appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Swanson homers twice, Braves hold on to beat Giants 7-6

After a slow start to the season, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has turned it around and is sizzling at the plate. His team is following suit. Swanson hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves built a big lead early before holding off the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Thursday for their 18th win in 21 […] The post Swanson homers twice, Braves hold on to beat Giants 7-6 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications' motto and driving force ever since: "A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard."

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

