Atlanta partners with National Geographic Society to host new ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ exhibition

Beyond King Tut : The Immersive Experience , a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, will soon bring the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt to Atlanta, this fall at Pullman Yards.

The exhibit is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences, including the creative team behind the King Tut artifact exhibitions that attracted millions of visitors around the world.

“It was such an honor to tour King Tut’s treasures around the world, but those objects have returned to Egypt forever,” said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach. “ Beyond King Tut brings together some of that same team along with the all-stars of immersive art to present one of the world’s most fascinating stories in a whole new way, with no boundaries! Guests will get to experience the splendor of Egypt all around them and voyage with us to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife.”

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of ‘Beyond King Tut)

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society and commemorating the historic discovery of King Tut’s ancient in-tact tomb 100 years ago, the anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before.

With nine galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world. Meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality. Relive one of the greatest discoveries of all time – the king’s tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years.

Waitlist registration for priority access to tickets and information including location and dates as they are announced began today at www.beyondkingtut.com .

