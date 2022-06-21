ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US 26 projects begin Tuesday

By News Team
 5 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning two projects Tuesday along US 26 east of Idaho Falls.

The first project consists of adding a three-mile passing lane at Antelope Flat.

The second project will add turning lanes into the rest area at the bottom of Clark Hill.

Both jobs will take until October to complete.

While construction is underway at Antelope Flat there will be lane closures with flaggers to control traffic. For the Clark Hill project, ITD will keep one lane in each direction open.

Motorists are reminded to follow posted speed limits, obey flaggers and drive cautiously through work areas.

The post US 26 projects begin Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8 .

Idaho State Journal

THREE DEAD IN WRECK THAT SHUT DOWN LOCAL HIGHWAY FOR HOURS

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 8:23 p.m. on June 23, 2022, at the intersection of South 1050 West and State Highway 39 in Bingham County. A 22-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F350 eastbound on State Highway 39. He failed to yield to stopped traffic ahead and struck a 1982 Honda motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot. The...
Fireworks do’s and don’ts

Our independence day celebrations don't have to light a fuse to disaster. The Idaho Falls fire department tells us there's more to firework safety than just lighting a match. The post Fireworks do’s and don’ts appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
