Beloved Texas Fruit Stand Won't Sell Famous Watermelons For First Time Ever

If you live in Texas , you've heard of Holder's Produce. Unfortunately this year, the beloved produce stand won't be selling its famous watermelons this summer — for the first time ever.

"We’re just as disappointed as everyone else. It’s just been kind of a perfect storm this year between the weather and my health issues," Holder's Produce owner Larry Holder , who was diagnosed with cancer in February, told KWTX . "I’m limited on what I can do: some days I can do a little bit, some days I can’t. (It’s) so frustrating, the one thing I’ve had to learn to do is 'let go.'"

Located on FM 933 in Waco, Holder's Produce has been around for over 50 years selling the "BEST" watermelons, cantaloupes, sugar queens and tomatoes. Holder said he sells about 10,000 watermelons a year. This year's lack of fruit, however, had nothing to do with Holder's health. He blames the weather .

"The weather has been just so terrible this year, hard on farmers, it’s reminiscent of 2011, a carbon copy, wind, dry wind, no rain, hot temperatures early ," Holder said. But when it's not the weather affecting the crop, it's animals. "On dry years like this, wildlife if just a number one problem, they have nothing to eat and so they feed on melons, they love watermelons, they love any kind of vegetable, and so we’ve just had a really tough time with them this year."

Right now, the only crop surviving at Holder's Produce are peppers. But hopefully this fall, the watermelons will be back !

"We’re just hoping we can get by this summer and maybe make it up to our customers in the fall, maybe a little past Labor Day. The hope is we get a little break in the weather and we can throw in a fall crop and maybe have some melons in September going into November," he said.