Nebraska State

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated...

Bill Woeppel
5d ago

Wow! Separation of church and state???? Huh???? Folks choose to attend any religiously-affiliated schools. Then, there will be a huge push to tax any religiously affiliated organizations.

Tamara Degner
5d ago

Separation of Church and State simply means that the United States government cannot in any way dictate what religion you are allowed to practice...it's not what people are interpreting the meaning to be...

Marie Fitzgerald
5d ago

What happened to separation of church and state? I was taught that was the reason for the formation of the United States of America

