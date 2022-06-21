Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

(AP News Lincoln June 25, 2020) Nebraska could be headed to a special session to try to ban abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states that power, but it’s unclear whether one will actually happen or what type of restrictions might win enough support to pass. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he would work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to try to find a way to ban abortions, but hasn’t yet committed to a special session. Ricketts, a conservative Republican who vehemently opposes abortion, praised the ruling as “a victory for the people” and has said he would support a special session to outlaw the procedure in Nebraska.

