Troy Vincent, Sr.: NFL's initiatives are just part of the overall solution for minority coaches; Watson situation not good for NFL
Former NFL cornerback and NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the second annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, the initiatives the league is supporting to increase representation of minority head coaches, the outlook for Ohio State this upcoming season and the NFL's position on Deshaun Watson's situation.
Comments / 0