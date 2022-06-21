ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mills, NY

NYM Police looking for suspects in Grand Larceny investigation

By Thad Randazzo
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVw2v_0gHgQXjZ00

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department is trying to locate a stolen vehicle and identify two suspects connected to an ongoing investigation and is asking the public for their help.

NYS Police looking for a stolen motorcycle out of AVA, NY

The two individuals shown here are allegedly wanted for questioning related to a stolen vehicle and grand larceny investigation.

If you know the two individuals or have any information about the incidents in question, please contact Chief Frankland at Frankland@nymills.com or call the NYM Police non-emergency line at 315-736-6623. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website , by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuM8Z_0gHgQXjZ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

UPDATE: Yorkville Police seeking help identifying larceny suspects

HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 18th. According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored SUV […]
HERKIMER, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse man charged with illegal gun, drug possession

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Syracuse is facing felony charges after being allegedly found in possession of drugs and a firearm. According to New York State Police, Troopers in North Syracuse conducted a vehicle and traffic stop which resulted in 20-year-old Devine E. Mobley being arrested. Mobley was reportedly found in possession of a loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, 28.9 grams of crack cocaine, several envelopes of heroin, and oxycodone pills.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ava, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York Mills, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
New York Mills, NY
FingerLakes1

Man violates order of protection, threatens to shoot victim

Police say a man was arrested following a harassment investigation in Clyde. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chris Cole, 49, of Martville for criminal contempt and harassment. The charges stem from an argument over the phone and it is alleged that Cole threatened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Grand Larceny#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#P3 Tips#Nexstar Media Inc
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of biting deputy in Madison County

BROOKFIELD — A Madison County man is accused of fighting with law enforcement officers following a domestic dispute earlier this month, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Robert Ladd, 37, of Brookfield, was involved in a domestic dispute with another person at a residence...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
CNY News

3 Alleged Violent Incidents Land A West Winfield Man In Jail

State troopers arrested 26-year-old Tyler Rose after he allegedly struck a person who has not been identified. The victim claimed Rose was violent during three separate incidents, the most recent on June 19th, resulting in Rose being arrested, according to a state police media release. Rose is facing multiple charges...
WEST WINFIELD, NY
wwnytv.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing Jefferson County teen. Officials say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen on Wednesday in the town of Brownville. Karli is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, and having brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localsyr.com

Roof collapses after fire at a home in Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The roof collapsed at a home on Apulia Road early Sunday morning. According to the Jamesville Fire Chief, a passerby called in the fire at about 4 a.m. When crews got there, there were flames coming from the home. The roof collapsed. There were four fire departments...
JAMESVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man gets into accident, arrested for possession of illegal weapons

A Cortland man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of illegal weapons following an accident, according to a city police report. According to the report, James D. Wright, of Cortland, got into an accident, hitting a tree near Rickard Street. When city police arrived on scene, Wright was discovered to be in possession of two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun.
CORTLAND, NY
WRGB

Albany man who fled courthouse, found dead in Florida following standoff with police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of attempted murder fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read was found dead in Florida two weeks later. Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, 36, was convicted after a jury trial of one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Violent Felony, before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Friday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

New York State Police Issue Statewide Alert For Wanted Man

New York State Police issued an alert about a 53-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in a robbery that happened last month. Norman Wilson is wanted in a robbery that happened in an apartment at the Chalkstone Course Apartments in Brewerton, located in Onondaga County, on Wednesday, May 4.
whcuradio.com

Police: Illegal shotgun, rifles found on Cortland man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after police found an illegal weapon. Cortland Police say James Wright crashed his vehicle into a tree on Rickard Street Tuesday. They say two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun were found in his possession. The barrel of the shotgun...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

State Police Arrest Cortland Man Using Counterfeit Bills

Yesterday, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to the Kleen Korner laundry mat to a report of someone passing counterfeit $20 bills. When officers arrived they were alerted by the New York State Police outside the City of Cortland they had arrested a man passing counterfeit money at the Kwik Fill in Cortlandville, allegedly $100 bills in that incident.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Woman who stole Kunkel ambulance in Utica pleads guilty to grand larceny

A Buffalo woman who stole a Kunkel ambulance in Utica last summer and crashed it into the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Thursday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the Kunkel garage on Catherine Street in July of 2021 after she was released...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County man accused of breaking and entering home

YORKVILLE — A Madison County man is accused of breaking into a home on Main Street in Yorkville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said Brian A. Land, 36, of Leonardsville, broke into a residence on Main Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. and law enforcement was notified while he was still inside the home. Officers from several local departments responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home.
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy