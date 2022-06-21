ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Insider Leaks New Hardware Ahead of Reveal

By Tyler Fischer
 5 days ago

A PlayStation insider has leaked some new PlayStation hardware ahead of its rumored reveal. According to Tom Henderson, one of the most well-known and reliable leakers, Sony is set to reveal three gaming headsets and two gaming monitors sometime next week. Henderson also suggests the new PS5 Pro controller could be...

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
Today's Wordle Is Very Average

Today's Wordle hasn't been too difficult for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.
New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
Dragon Ball Creator Shares Official Artwork of Piccolo and Cell's Latest Forms

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out, and that means big things are on the horizon for the anime. After all, fans outside of Japan are still waiting to check out the movie while locals are flooding theaters to rewatch the flick. Even creator Akira Toriyama is feeling hyped about the big movie, and not long ago, he forewent spoiler warnings by dropping some official artwork of Piccolo and Cell from the film.
Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.
Pokemon Go Creators Are "Ramping Up" Actions Against Cheaters

Niantic, the creators of games like Pokemon Go and other mobile titles, has plans to crack down on cheaters, the company announced this week. This commitment and more were shared in the latest of Niantic's ongoing anti-cheat talks with Niantic promising that this is "only the first step" in the anti-cheat efforts. These measures will be rolled out not just in Pokemon Go but in Niantic's other mobile games, too.
The Boys Caused Amazon to Start a Standards and Practices Department

For most media companies, Standards & Practices is a fancy word for "the people in the company that make sure we don't do anything illegal or put anything on the air that is too much." The Walt Disney Company for instance has a notorious "S&P" to make sure content on certain channels is family appropriate, just ask Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch who recently shared a montage of complaints he got from S&P. Amazon Prime Video apparently didn't get the memo and didn't even have a Standards & Practices department for a few years, then they started producing The Boys.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Costs Over 500% the US Price In Some Locations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has an extremely high cost in some locations and it's baffling many fans of the franchise. Games have always been an expensive hobby, but they've grown in cost over the decades. In the PS2 era, many big games cost $49.99, but then costs grew with the Xbox 360 and PS3 to about $59.99 for major titles. This price point was retained throughout the Xbox One and PS4 generation, but costs are once again going up with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 generation. A number of games now cost $69.99, but publishers will throw in the last generation or some other small bonus to try and increase the value and let you think you're getting a better deal.
The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
Dragon Ball Creator Is Already Committed to New Projects

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters in Japan with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the creator behind the series is already committed to new projects from the franchise! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero launched earlier this month in Japan, and has already been a massive success for the franchise as the previous film entry. In fact, it was noted that series creator Akira Toriyama first began work on Super Hero when the previous film hit so it's no surprise to see that with the latest film's release, the next project for the franchise is already in the works.
Nintendo Direct Report Teases What Fans Can Expect From Next Showcase

Unlike Xbox, Sony, and some other publishers, Nintendo hasn't had a big summer showcase yet. Fans have been expecting the publisher to come out and detail what the next 12 months looks like for Nintendo, especially because we haven't had any major updates on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the new Mario + Rabbids game. As such, it has left many wondering what the hold-up is on a new Nintendo Direct. Perhaps Nintendo has just been waiting for things to settle down so it has all of the attention on itself, but it also just held a presentation for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
PS4 Finally Gets Long-Awaited and Highly Rated Game Today

PS4 users can finally play a long-awaited and highly rated game after eight long years. Once upon a time, Kickstarter was a popular way to fund games and prove interest to publishers. And there was a time when some games raised millions, garnered a lot of attention, and went on to be quite successful. The platform is nowhere near as active and popular anymore, but one game that was Kickstarted back when it was has finally just come to PS4.
