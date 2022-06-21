ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man accused of hiding ‘plastic bag’ of human remains in basement: NYPD

By Mira Wassef, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVSPQ_0gHgPF7w00

QUEENS ( WPIX ) – A man in New York City is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of a home he shares with his father, police said Tuesday.

Josh Legendre, 38, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, per the NYPD.

Officers were called to the scene of the grisly discovery on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said the suspect’s father informed them he had been cleaning the basement when he found a “plastic bag” containing what he believed to be human remains. A medical examiner arrived and “determined that the remains are in fact human,” the NYPD said.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public.

Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’, state’s top cop says

The suspect’s father told the New York Daily News on Sunday that he was the one who called 911 after opening up the plastic bag and finding “maybe bones” inside.

“It’s Father’s Day,” he told the outlet. “I’m just trying to see if I can wrap my head around this.”

The NYPD continues to investigate. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say

STATEN ISLAND (WPIX) — A 39-year-old man slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon, police said. Giuliani, 78, was in a ShopRite store around 3:20 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was slapped in the back. “What’s up, scumbag?” the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Trenton Shooting, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Trenton shooting, authorities announced. Kashon Lawery was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 21. Officers responded to the shooting near...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Plastic Bag#Human Remains#The New York Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy