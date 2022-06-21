ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confessed gunman in murder-for-hire killing of Makeva Jenkins sentenced to 15 years in prison

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH - On the witness stand in late April, Joevan Joseph detailed his involvement in the June 2017 murder-for-hire killing of Makeva Jenkins in her Lantana-area home.

For $20,000, he agreed to kill Jenkins, shooting the 33-year-old pregnant mother of three as she slept in her bed. Joseph revealed his role while testifying during the trial of Euri Jenkins, who authorities said arranged to have his wife killed in a failed attempt to collect insurance money.

Weeks after his testimony helped prosecutors convince a jury to find Euri Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder, Joseph learned his own fate. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker.

More: Jury finds husband guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 hired-gun killing of Makeva Jenkins

More: 'I was trying to finish the job': Gunman in murder-for-hire trial describes killing Makeva Jenkins

Volker credited Joseph with 1,754 days — nearly five years — of time served in jail since he was initially detained in 2017 and ordered that the prison term be followed by 10 years of probation. Joseph faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to cooperate with the state's prosecution of Jenkins.

Joseph was a key witness in the state's prosecution of Euri Jenkins

Jenkins was sentenced immediately after his May 6 conviction to life in prison. A third man connected to the murder-for-hire, 23-year-old Dametri Dale, was placed on 15 years probation after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

At trial, prosecutors said the three men conspired to kill Makeva Jenkins, staging the act to make it look like a home invasion robbery.

Testifying as a state witness, Dale told jurors he introduced Euri Jenkins to a hitman after Jenkins asked him to find someone to kill his wife. Joseph, 24, testified that he shot and killed Makeva after  her husband paid him $10,000, with the expectation of being paid another $10,000 once the job was finished.

Euri Jenkins to appeal murder conviction

Prosecutors said Jenkins wanted his wife dead so that he could collect on a $500,000 life insurance policy. He later learned that Makeva had listed another relative as the beneficiary, prosecutors said.

After the trial, defense attorney Gregg Lerman filed a motion for the court to either vacate the verdict or order a new trial, arguing that the state allowed contradictory and improper testimony from Joseph and Dale.

Volker, who presided over the trial, denied the motion. Jenkins has since been assigned a public defender for the purpose of filing an appeal and the matter is pending review by the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

Julius Whigham II covers public safety and criminal justice  for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Confessed gunman in murder-for-hire killing of Makeva Jenkins sentenced to 15 years in prison

Lantana, FL
