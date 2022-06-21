Cardinals will bounce back vs. Brewers, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Ortega allowed a hit and struck out two in two innings to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. This was Ortega's first big-league save, and his first at any level since he logged five with Double-A Rocket City last year. The 25-year-old has also struggled to keep runs off the board, as this was only the second time in his last seven appearances he's quieted an opposing offense. Ortega has a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 27:13 K:BB and five holds through 30 innings in 22 appearances this season, but he shouldn't be expected to see many save chances long-term. He got the opportunity Sunday because Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera, the top-two closing options, were ejected during a brawl earlier in the contest, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO