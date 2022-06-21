ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Ogden apartment fire leaves six people homeless

By Ally O'rullian
 5 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An apartment fire in Ogden left six people without a home Tuesday.

Firefighters said they got called to the fire at about 5:46 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They said they believe the fire started in the basement, and by the time they arrived, it had already reached the roof.

“I went to see where the smoke was coming from, I open the bathroom door, and the whole thing was full of smoke,” Peggy Freeman, a resident who lost her apartment in the fire said.

“We lived in this building for nine years,” Freeman said.

Residents said they heard a commotion in one of the units before the fire started.

“One of the units had been breaking stuff and banging stuff really, really loud on one of the units, on her door,” resident Trentton Martinez said.

Freeman fell asleep, just to be woken up to something even more alarming.

“I woke up at 4:30 and it was, the bedroom was just full of smoke, you know I could smell it,” Peggy said.

Martinez lives in a unit behind the apartment building.

He says at about 5:00 am he heard his dogs barking and an alarm go off, so he decided to check his home camera.

“I looked into the camera and I’d seen a figure with a dark jacket on running from the back area of the apartment,” Martinez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters say once they arrived, getting the fire out proved difficult.

“There was some issues with the roof, the roof’s been built over, so a roof’s beneath the roof, so once crews got through the attic, they had to go through an additional roof that was built over years and years ago,” Mike Slater, Chief Fire Deputy for Ogden Fire Department said.

Though no one was injured or killed, Peggy says she lost her dogs and cats to the smoke.

Now they’re looking for somewhere else to live.

“I don’t know, I don’t know where we’re gonna go I don’t know if everything got destroyed,” Peggy said.

The Red Cross said they are housing the people affected by the apartment fire and offering financial aid if needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

ginger ampadro
5d ago

si sorry to everyone that has lost there home there pets I can't even imagine I would like to bring you some food blankets pillows anything I don't have much as I'm disabled but I want to help so so sorry

Reply
3
