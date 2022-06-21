Five-star El Campo RB Rueben Owens commits to Louisville

Owens has rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 75 TDs during his three-year career at El Campo

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens , a consensus five-star prospect and one of the top rushers in Texas high school football, announced where he plans to play collegiately.

Owens announced his commitment to Louisville in a Twitter post on Monday after taking his first official visit to the school during the previous weekend.

“I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves. It was the driving force in me making this life changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life,” Owens wrote on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of my fans, I appreciate you and look forward to traveling on this journey with you for years to come. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Louisville (to) play ball at the next level. Now let's go make history.”

Shortly after announcing his verbal commitment to the Cardinals, Owens added that he will forgo any future official visits during his senior year at El Campo but noted a return trip to Louisville in the near future remains a possibility.

Owens’ trip to Louisville was his second official visit of this summer after visiting TCU in early June. He currently holds offers from 43 Division I college football programs.

The El Campo senior is considered the country’s top-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports and Rivals as well as one of top players in Texas.

Owens cemented his status as one of the Lone Star State’s most prolific rushers and one of the most elusive backs across the nation during a sensational junior season for the Ricebirds.

He finished the 2021 campaign as one of the state’s leading rushers with 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground off 248 carries and 252 yards receiving yards and two TDs on 15 catches.

Owens was honored for his junior year performance with selections to SBLive’s 2021 All-East Texas Football and SBLive’s 2021 All-State Texas Football teams.

He heads into his senior season with career marks of 5,308 rushing yards, 76 rushing scores, 366 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

Owens and El Campo are set to kick off the 2022 Texas high school football season at home against the Cuero Gobblers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Ricebird Stadium.

Owens caught up with SBLive Texas after running for 202 yards and three first-half rushing touchdowns in the Ricebirds' 68-13 bi-district round victory in the Class 4A Texas high school football playoffs.

Here's what El Campo's star running back had to say about his impressive performance and his team's blowout win: